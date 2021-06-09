WALLOWA COUNTY — Crews battling the Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires, burning in Northeastern Wallowa County, seem to have grabbed an upper hand on the blazes.
According to a report from the Northwest 7 Type 2 Incident Management Team, both fires are now 60% contained. The Joseph Canyon Fire, which has burned between Rye Ridge and Cottonwood Creek and spilled into Washington, has burned 7,610 acres. The Dry Creek Fire, burning to the southeast of the larger blaze, has burned 1,564 acres.
Rain played a big role in helping dampen the Joseph Canyon blaze, as the Wednesday, June 9, report said precipitation fell for five hours Tuesday.
"The objective for both the Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires is to limit the duration and size while accounting for firefighter safety," the report states. "Securing and mopping up continues on the fires with fire crews and equipment being released to adjust the fire organization for the current fire situation."
More than 300 personnel have been working the fires, including nine crews, five helicopters and three engines.
Combined, the fires grew just 99 acres from the previous report on Tuesday, when they were at 7,575 and 1,500 acres, respectively.
