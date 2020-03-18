CORRECTION! ALL Enterprise and Joseph students eligible for free lunches!!! On page 5 of today's (Wed. March 18) paper, the Chieftain reported that free lunches were provided for "needy" students already enrolled in programs for breakfast and lunch. This is incorrect! Lunches are available to ALL students, not only those enrolled in meal programs. This error was made by the editor, and not our reporter, Bill Bradshaw, who wrote the article correctly.
CORRECTION! ALL Enterprise and Joseph students eligible for free lunches!!!
Ellen Bishop
