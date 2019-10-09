Wallowa Cougars volleyball coach, Janea Hulse, said her ladies have been working hard to bring communication to life to their games lately. At their Tuesday, Oct. 8 away match versus the Elgin Huskies, the girls did not disappoint. Hulse said they stayed loud during their 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 three-set rout of the Huskies.
"Once they do that, the rest of the game works itself out," Hulse said. "They trust more, they rely on each other more and good things happen."
Stats-wise, both Shanna Rae Tillery and Jamie Johnston played the net as though they were on fire on. Both notched 11 kills, and both had hard driven serves. And dominated on serve receive. Johnston canned five blocks.
Hulse added that Ella Moeller played great defense, 26 digs along with eight aggressive serves without error.
Other performances tied to excellent team communication included Ashlyn Young, who moved the ball around with her sets. She tallied 20 assists on the night and played great defense as well.
"We want to keep moving forward and improve every day," the coach said. "These girls are showing me each day that they want more. That's the best attitude I could ask for."
(0) comments
