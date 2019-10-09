The lady Cougs learned that communication work pays off in spades after spending another busy week on the court, going 2-1 over the span.
The ladies started the week on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a five-set home loss to Imbler that saw the Cougs realize the need for greater communication against the Panthers, who fielded a strong team.
Set scores were: 19-25, 25-22,25-11,19-25 and 13-15. Coach Janea Hulse said that the squad’s lack of trust led to a number of unforced errors, but the team learned an important lesson from the loss.
Saturday saw the ladies with an away volleyball doubleheader, facing both Griswold and Nixyaawii. Both of the squads fell to the Cougs attack. Griswold fell first by scores of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-6. The amazing Shanna Rae Tillery carried the torch with 32 digs, eight kills, five aces and solid serve receive. Hulse said Tillery showed leadership and worked hard to stay intense. Team Captain Ashlyn Young moved the ball around well with her sets. Hulse noted that Young is definitely the team leader and when she shows trust, the rest follow suit. Young had great serves throughout the game including 7 aces.
Libby Fisher continued improvement as she battled hard both offensively and defensively. She racked up two blocks and played great defense. Haley Brockamp got kudos for her aggression at the net. A great hitter, she stayed disciplined and transitioned well off the net. Brockamp netted five kills and four blocks in the contest.
Nixy’s luck didn’t improve from the previous week as they also fell to the Cougs in three straight. Scores were not available.
Hulse said that the team did much better on serves. Bailey Hafer and Tillery each had 13 aggressive serves. Jamie Johnston, Young and Ella Moeller each had 11. Johnston added nine kills for the game and three blocks with 18 digs while Young notched 17 digs and played well on serve receive.
The week left the ladies with a 7-2 league record, a record of 16-6 overall and ranked at 15 in the state.
