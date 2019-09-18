The Wallowa Cougars and Enterprise Outlaws met on the Enterprise court for a volleyball rematch on Tuesday, September 10. The previous meeting between the two schools saw the 2A Outlaws getting trounced by the 1A Cougs.
Action proved fast and furious as a much-improved Outlaws squad played with grit and determination against a taller and more experienced Cougar squad, winning the opening set, 26-24.
Riding a wave of enthusiasm, the Outlaws built up a 14-6 lead in the second set over the dejected Cougars. After a timeout and encouragement from coach Janea Hulse, the lady Cougs suddenly brightened up their outlook and slowly chipped away at the lead, eventually winning the set 25-21.
The remaining two sets saw the Outlaws losing heart as well as the sets, 25-17 and 25-18. While the Outlaws had their moments, the Cougs were firmly in command for the remainder of the match.
Coach Hulse gave much of the credit for the win to team captain, Ashlyn Young. Hulse noted that Young helped rally the team when it was under the gun.
Jamie Johnston also came in for kudos as she racked up 12 solo blocks and 12 kills over the duration. Haley Brockamp played well at the net while Shanna Rae Tillery shone in all facets of the match while Ella Moeller played superb defense.
Outlaws coach, Lisa Farwell, said the ladies played much better against Wallowa than their previous meeting and had moments of great volleyball.
However, she noted that the Outlaws didn’t adjust well when Wallowa changed their offense, which resulted in point giveaways.
“We are still making too many mistakes — those mistakes add up and make the difference against a good team like Wallowa,” Farwell said.
