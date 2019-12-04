It’s a brand new season for Wallowa High School boys basketball and its new coach, Cody Lathrop. And the new season begins tonight, Dec. 4, with a home game against cross-county rival Enterprise.
Both on the court and in his basement office beneath the WHS gym, Lathrop is obviously a man who harbors a deep care for the game and an even deeper care about his players. He is a born teacher, and for his inspiring work as the new history teacher at Wallowa, was recognized with an award from Community Bank last month.
“We’ve got some size, but we’re young,” he said. “Man, we’re young. We have one senior, and right now he’s hurt.” He added the squad has only a single freshman among its players. Most are juniors and sophomores.
The Cougs lost five seniors, including superstar, Chris Nobles, to graduation. “When you lose a player like Nobles, it’s a hard hole to fill,” Lathrop said. Zeb Hermens and Tristin Bales are among the few players with significant varsity floor time.
That doesn’t mean Lathrop feels helpless. He thinks he has a lot to offer. With its five seniors, last year’s squad had a 4-8 Old Oregon League record. Lathrop has a few ideas to throw into the mix.
“We have a new system, a new way we’re trying to do stuff, and the kids seem to be responding pretty well to it,” Lathrop said. “Still, we’ve got a lot of work to do, but I know the kids are excited and committed.”
Lathrop didn’t take the job blind. He coached several seasons at a large Minnesota school as well as private schools in that state. He also coached with his father, Ron Lathrop, at Joseph.
Coach Cody Lathrop has only been back in Wallowa County for two years and seen the Cougars play only once in that time. He said that he appreciated the job coach Davis Howe did with the Cougs last year. He added that the firm foundation Howe left is allowing him to ease into holistic changes to the program that Lathrop wants to make.
“We want to create something that’s ours,” Lathrop said. “It’s going to be different and exciting basketball.”
The coach mentioned numbers as just one hurdle the team must clear. The Cougs had nine sign up for the team this year with a couple of additions since. Still, the coach said the team has a competitive spirit, and everyone will have a shot at varsity. Because of the numbers, the school will not carry a junior varsity squad.
“Taking over this program is more about a building cycle, but I think the kids are having fun getting use to the new system,” Lathrop said. “I’ve had a lot of positive reactions to what we’re doing.” He added that the hallmark of the program is taking adversity and turning it into a teachable moment.
“We’re going to have our bumps, we’re going to have our ups and downs, but I think the goals we set for this season are pretty tangible and realistic,” he said.
Lathrop said that what the squad lacks in experience, it makes up for in an ability to have fun, work hard and play with heart. He also noted the team is a cohesive unit that gets along well and bolsters each other’s spirits.
“If one kid falls there’s two or three picking him up and saying, ‘great job.’ “If we’re working together and putting ourselves in our best position for success, these kids will be able to respond in a way that allows them the opportunity for success. Whether they do or not, that’s up to them.”
The coach pointed to Joseph as one of its formidable league opponents as well as Elgin, Powder Valley and state champs Nixyaawii. He said the season is a blank slate in many ways as he is unfamiliar with other league coaches and they are unfamiliar with him.
One attitude the Lathrop wants to change is the way other coaches view the Cougs: as a team that tries hard, but will likely go down in defeat.
“I want to change that. I want this to be a place that you know when you come here, you know you’re getting a game,” he said. “We’re going to play fast, and we’re going to play with heart.”
