JOSEPH — During a brisk 55-minute session on Thursday, Aug. 24, members of the Joseph City Council heard updates on a variety of issues, including the city’s efforts to lower the speed limit on Highway 82 — and took a quick peek ahead at the holiday season.
At its July meeting, the council directed city Administrator Dan Larman to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation about lowering the speed limit on Highway 82 at the south end of town to 25 mph. The highway serves as Joseph’s main street.
Larman told councilors that he had submitted the speed request to ODOT. “It looks really promising for us,” he said. “But it’s not going to be an overnight process.” He said it was possible that there wouldn’t be movement on the request until winter or spring.
In another matter, councilors had praise for the members of the Joseph Fire Department, which has had a busy summer. Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks told councilors that the department’s new underwater team already had been summoned a couple of times: once to search for a set of keys that had been dropped into Wallowa Lake and once to recover a boat that had sunk in the lake.
In addition, Wecks said, the department had responded to a pair of recent fires: It was among the agencies that responded to a small lightning-caused fire on Mount Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 19 that prompted a “be ready” evacuation notice to residents on the south side of Wallowa Lake. The notice was canceled on Sunday morning.
And on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the department fought a fire that consumed much of a Joseph rancher’s hay.
“I hope people know how lucky we are,” Mayor Lisa Collier told Wecks. “We’re very lucky. You guys do so much for us.”
On another matter, Larman said Wyatt Baum, the city’s attorney, would have a report in September on Joseph’s efforts to comply with House Bill 3115. The bill, passed by the 2021 legislative session, requires local governments to adopt policies that are “objectively reasonable” in regulating when, where and how people who are homeless can live outdoors.
The bill had a delayed implementation date of July 1, 2023, to allow local governments time to review and update ordinances and support community conversations.
In the meantime, some councilors — and Mayor Collier — couldn’t help but look ahead to the holiday season.
Councilor Mary Smith said she hoped the city would get an early start on hanging its holiday lights — ideally, she said, “before the snow falls.”
“We just need to make the town look nice,” she said.
And Collier suggested — to what appeared to be somewhat-skeptical councilors — that they consider having a float in the annual Jingle Thru Joseph night parade. The city of Joseph will have a float in the parade, she noted, and suggested that the council follow suit.
“It is OK to do positive things,” she told the council. “It is OK to let people know who’s serving the city.”
The council also scheduled a work session to review city ordinances for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the city library, 201 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.