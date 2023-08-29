JOSEPH — During a brisk 55-minute session on Thursday, Aug. 24, members of the Joseph City Council heard updates on a variety of issues, including the city’s efforts to lower the speed limit on Highway 82 — and took a quick peek ahead at the holiday season.

At its July meeting, the council directed city Administrator Dan Larman to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation about lowering the speed limit on Highway 82 at the south end of town to 25 mph. The highway serves as Joseph’s main street.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.