ENTERPRISE — Work is getting underway to restore portions of the Hells Canyon Recreation Area damaged by the Double Creek Fire this summer, and the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved a letter of support for the efforts at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“There are the safety reasons, not only for the immediate danger of trees falling down, but also later on more trees will be falling down, creating more road maintenance,” said Katy Nesbitt, Wallowa County’s director of natural resources and economic development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.