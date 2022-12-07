Wallowa County commissioners, from left, John Hillock and Susan Roberts listen Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, as Katy Nesbitt, the county's director of natural resources and economic development, discusses a letter of support for a roadside salvage project to remediate damage done by this summer's Double Creek Fire.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
This is the final map issued Oct. 3, 2022, of the burn area of the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha. The blaze burned more than 170,000 acres and work is getting underway to restore the land.
Hells Canyon National Recreation Area/Contributed Map
ENTERPRISE — Work is getting underway to restore portions of the Hells Canyon Recreation Area damaged by the Double Creek Fire this summer, and the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved a letter of support for the efforts at its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7.
“There are the safety reasons, not only for the immediate danger of trees falling down, but also later on more trees will be falling down, creating more road maintenance,” said Katy Nesbitt, Wallowa County’s director of natural resources and economic development.
Nesbitt added: “Secondarily, a lot of those logs are going to go to commercial harvest, which is a little job for somebody in the county to do that logging. It’s always nice to have more timber industry work. Other than that, it’s safety, it’s forest health and a little bit of industry.”
Commissioners Susan Roberts and John Hillock approved the letter — Commissioner Todd Nash was absent — to Brian Anderson, the Wallowa Mountains Office District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.
In the last update on the fire, issued Oct. 6, the blaze had burned 171,530 acres in the Imnaha area. Much of it was along Hat Point Road above the town.
The fire was sparked by lightning in late August. At one point, some 500 firefighters were assigned to the blaze. Fire crews were based at the main fire camp at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds in Joseph and the Imnaha Rodeo Grounds outside Imnaha.
“Last summer, the Double Creek Fire in the Imnaha area burned up a whole bunch of acres,” Nesbitt told the commissioners. “Along Hat Point Road was one of the hot spots and took out trees along the road and not too far off the road.”
The salvage project is to remove some of the trees killed by the fire, she said.
Hillock was interested in gaining a perspective on the project.
“Don’t you need about 150 feet back from the road?” he asked.
But Roberts said the work will likely be more than that.
“I think it’s going to be more than just a corridor,” she said. “I support what they’re doing here and the time of year to expedite getting (the timber) out of there.”
She noted that assessments are already underway to determine the cost versus benefit of the harvest portion of the project.
“People have gone up and looked at it and the value may not offset the value of the timber that’s there,” she said. “If this doesn’t work, I think they’re working on something else.”
Hillock agreed.
“So part of the problem is if there’s not enough value (in the burned timber) to pay for the work,” he said.
Roberts said the steep terrain and narrow roads make the harvest work difficult.
“It’s a dangerous spot to be hauling (logs) off,” she said.
In the letter, the commissioners said the project addresses key concerns they hold, such as “improving and maintaining access along the 23 miles of burned forest adjacent to the Hat Point Road, ensuring safe passage along the route and providing timber to local and regional mills while the fiber is still viable and the market for logs is robust.”
The commissioners were eager for the Hells Canyon Recreation Area staff to prepare a scoping notice for the project. The letter encourages swift implementation of it to “remove hazards to life and property, reduce fuel loading and recover the value of fire-damaged trees in a timely manner.”
