ENTERPRISE — A letter backing the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan Nesbit Forest Resiliency Project was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, March 15.

The board's action came just hours before the Forest Service opened the doors of the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise to give the public an opportunity to learn about the project and to ask questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.