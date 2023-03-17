ENTERPRISE — A letter backing the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan Nesbit Forest Resiliency Project was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, March 15.
The board's action came just hours before the Forest Service opened the doors of the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise to give the public an opportunity to learn about the project and to ask questions.
“After looking at the letter, I think it’s good,” said commission Chairman John Hillock. “The people should know that the commissioners have worked with our Natural Resources Committee and have committed funding to get additional work done on the Imnaha River Corridor."
Commissioner Susan Roberts said that the letter states that the county desires work done on the entire forest, “not just patches.”
She also noted that Commissioner Todd Nash has made several tours of the area to see what needed to be done.
“The letter says that we agree with what you’re doing and want to see more of it,” Roberts said.
Grazing?
Nash, a rancher, said the Forest Service left out a crucial element.
“They never mentioned grazing in there,” he said. “That’s a large grazing area … and it’s been way overstocked with trees for a long time. It covers about 230,000 acres in that northern Nesbit area.”
The project area is about 20 miles southeast of Joseph. The goal of the project, the Forest Service said, is to promote forest conditions that support sustainable ecological functions and processes while maintaining and enhancing wildlife habitat diversity and quality. The project aims to promote a diversity of vegetation structure, density and composition that provides for wildlife connectivity within and across the project area.
Brian Anderson, district ranger, said it was true the project description did not include grazing management as part of its focus, but that's because livestock are not a part of it, while the focus is on forest health. But he emphasized that, even though the project does not discuss grazing, that doesn't mean grazing is excluded.
“There is an active allotment — the Marr Flat Allotment,” Anderson said at the open house. “The Forest Service also issues grazing permits … but this project is really focused on the forest health and trying to create more resilient conditions out there for drought, climate change, fire impacts, bug impacts — not so much related to anything about grazing,”
He agreed livestock grazing can help the overall health of the forest.
He said livestock consume the flammable understory and the grasses.
Logging — both commercial and by the Forest Service — also will take place to improve forest health. Anderson said the goal there is to reduce the number of conifers and increase species such as aspens, which offer beneficial habitat for birds.
Assessing the project
Anderson said that for the coming year, the Forest Service will be collecting public opinion and then decide when to implement the project.
He said later that only about a dozen people showed up at Wednesday’s open house, but he wasn’t disappointed.
“There was pretty good engagement” with those who did show, he said. “There was not a huge attendance, but I thought there was a good engagement. Sometimes it’s tough with people’s busy schedules in the evening.”
He also said it’s likely many who are interested checked the project online.
The letter the commissioners approved was supportive of the Forest Service’s efforts to benefit large, healthy trees such as ponderosa pine and Western larch. The letter also agreed that "situational removal of grand fir up to 30 inches DBH (diameter at breast height) would remove shade-tolerant understory trees that may act as ladder fuel during a wildfire.”
Removal of such trees also encourages the growth of seedlings, shrubs, forms and grasses and allows snow to reach the ground and contribute to groundwater, the letter stated.
The commissioners’ letter also recommended “limiting no-treatment areas to discrete islands that have a chance of survival if surrounding areas burn.”
This is because any delay in treatment for a future project increases the risk such areas will be destroyed by a wildfire.
Lucas Goick, the silviculturist for the Forest Service on the Morgan Nesbit project, said much of the focus is to correct mismanagement of the past.
“We’ve had 100 years of fire suppression, grazing management and logging activity,” he said.
While there also have been a few recent fires, “the vast majority of it hasn’t really had any fire activity for many years.”
Of last summer’s wildfires, only the Nebo Fire burned much of the Morgan Nesbit area. The Sturgill Fire was off to the west and the Double Creek Fire — the state’s largest last year — only singed a portion of the northeast corner of the project.
Rebuild the forest
Forest Service officials said a large issue is a lack of variety of tree species in dense sections of the forest.
“We’ve altered the forest species composition in this area for those species that aren’t fire-tolerant but are more shade-tolerant and are developing under the over-story because we’ve suppressed fire, so those species that are fire-tolerant haven’t really had a competitive advantage,” Goick said. “They need more open-growing spaces. The way the forest is set up right now, we have a lot of closed canopy. The purpose of the project is to address that condition and generally, to create a mosaic of different structure, different densities.”
The fire-tolerant species of trees have a thicker bark.
“You want a mosaic,” he said. “And right now, you have an over-simplification of dense forest.”
Goick emphasized that resistance to insects also is a priority.
“There are so many trees on the landscape that they’re competing for the resources, particularly water, so that decreases their overall vigor and ability to defend themselves from insects like bark beetles.”
