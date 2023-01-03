WALLOWA COUNTY — The three members of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners — the county's leading local governmental body — each have their own ideas about what to expect in 2023, and they often are in sync with each other.
Here's how they answered when the Chieftain asked them about their hopes and fears for the new year.
Hopes for 2023
As John Hillock takes up the chairman’s gavel this month from Susan Roberts, his hopes for the coming year aren’t surprising.
“My greatest hopes are for a speedy recovery from the disasters we have had the last couple of years: COVID, the hailstorm (in Wallowa) and the wildfires,” he said.
Commissioner Todd Nash agreed, as he spoke of interests tied to his life as a rancher and the commissioner most closely involved with natural resource issues and his work as president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
He said he hopes for “well-timed rains and snowpack for range pastures, irrigated crops and fire suppression.”
Roberts had a little different take on the idea of hope.
“Hope is not a good strategy; I will work on issues,” she said.
Future dreads
But things don’t always turn out rosy, the commissioners agreed, but they weren’t necessarily on pins and needles worrying.
“I don’t have any dreads,” Hillock said. “I start each day with a positive attitude and look forward to a new year and being able to solve some of the problems we have.”
Again, Nash dreads those things that hurt people through damage to the land.
“More catastrophic fires, army worms and drought,” he said.
Ever fearless, Roberts sees that as more of a hindrance.
“Fear nothing; it keeps us from moving toward a solution,” she said.
Realistic expectations
Hopes and fears aside, the commissioners have a good grasp on what they can achieve for Wallowa County residents.
“One of the big changes you’ll see in the next year will be improvements to the fairgrounds,” Hillock said. “Commissioner Nash has worked hard to secure funding from the state Legislature for these improvements. You might see changes in the road quality with the purchase of new equipment by the road department. This equipment was funded with federal dollars.”
Nash said he hopes the commissioners can help “maintain the status quo of being an excellent place to live and raise a family.”
Roberts put it in quite basic terms: The commissioners, she said, should make “wise fund expenditures for long-term gains.”
County and state
Since the commissioners are the local body most closely tied to state lawmakers, they will be most affected by the changes in Salem wrought by the November elections. Wallowa County — and all of Eastern Oregon — has felt overlooked by Salem in favor of the more populous western side of the state. The commissioners are hopeful Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will be more responsive than her predecessor.
“As far as the governor, I think she will do what she can for rural Oregon,” Hillock said. “I have seen some of the work she has done in the past that benefited rural and Eastern Oregon and it was good stuff. I think she knows where we are and if she has forgotten, we’ll remind her.”
Nash, who has expressed disappointment with Salem’s catering to the urban west side to the detriment of the east, hopes for something better in the future.
“We have a great opportunity to forge a relationship with a new governor and 21 new legislators,” he said. “In order to do that, we need to bring Salem to Eastern Oregon and Eastern Oregon to Salem.”
Roberts said simply, “I choose to not insult the legislative body.”
Housing
The lack of affordable housing is a major issue that various groups in the county have addressed and the commissioners are no different.
Hillock has been working directly on the problem.
“I believe we can overcome the housing shortage in the county; in fact, this is what I spend a lot of time on,” he said. (State Rep.) Bobby Levy and I have been writing a bill asking for funds for moderate-income housing in Wallowa County. This is structured as a pilot program that other counties could use in the future. Rural, recreational counties like Wallowa have a distinct problem because a fair amount of the homes are vacation homes or dedicated to daily rental. U.S. News and World Report claims 20% of the housing in the county is dedicated to the vacation market. The commissioners, Wallowa Resources and NEOEDD (Northeast Oregon Economic Development District) are all working trying to come up with a solution. I feel optimistic Wallowa County will be a leader and model for the rest of the state in solving the housing crisis.”
Nash and Roberts agreed and support Hillock’s efforts.
“Lots of smart folks are addressing the issue," Roberts said.
Getting personal
As for their personal resolutions for 2023, the commissioners are varied as ever.
Hillock didn’t list a resolution, but Nash said, “To live a healthy life in service to the greater good.”
Roberts responded, well, like Susan Roberts.
“My personal resolution is my business, thank you,” she said.
