ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County’s Road Department is doing some spring cleaning, repairing roads and generally improving them now that winter's over, the Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday, April 5.
“There’s a lot of stretches that need to be fixed,” Commissioner Susan Roberts said.
One of the primary sections the county will be working on is the Zumwalt Prairie Road.
“They’re going out this week with the rocks and stuff,” she said. “They’re putting rock on the Zumwalt this year.”
At present, there’s a large pile of more than 1.5 million cubic feet of gravel along the road waiting to be spread. Commissioner John Hillock said that pile has a nickname.
“The only problem I see is we won’t have Mount Susan anymore,” he said, a joking reference to Commissioner Roberts. “The cowboys all called that gravel pile Mount Susan. You can see it from Joseph.”
The Zumwalt job is a 21-mile stretch that will have a layer of gravel 4 inches thick, Roberts said.
Hillock was uncertain just how soon the Road Department can get started, but the other commissioners thought they could get going any day.
“I just don’t know how much frost they have to get out of the road before they can start,” Hillock said. “We’re going to hire some extra trucks and get the Zumwalt Road done,” he said.
Roberts said the county hopes to contract with numerous locals to get the job done.
“We’ve decided to try to hire as many local trucks as we can and we have a machine that will spread the rock along with water and the roller’s behind it,” she said. “They’ll start out at the far edge of the Forest Service land … and come toward the gulch. The rock pile is on this end so they’re not running over newly laid rock.”
She also said the county has an agreement with landowner Charlie Olson to provide rock to crush.
“We’ve had seven years to get it out on the road, but hiring the new road superintendent (Brandon Tanzey,) he wanted that road to heal so if you noticed, they went out there with all those scrapers and pulled all that in,” Roberts said. “There’s a couple of spots that’re still a little soft, but they’re holding well this winter. He determined that we could put that rock on this year. There will be a 4-inch layer of gravel that people can go 70 mph.”
She said Tanzey hopes to get the work done within two months.
Roberts said the county is asking drivers to avoid the road as much as possible while the work is being done.
“We will prohibit traffic as much as we can — local folks who need to get out to their cows, we’ll put out notices that the road is under construction and there’s limited traffic during the two months they figure it’s going to take to get the rock on,” she said. “We’re going to ask people to avoid it.”
Commissioner Todd Nash said the Crow Creek Road would be an alternative route.
Roberts said the Zumwalt project is by far the largest road project the county is undertaking this year. The county also is preparing ground to build a new shop and is mostly patching or repairing smaller stretches of roads.
Other business
In other matters Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Approved a renewed contract with county counsel Paige Sully. In discussing the matter with Sully, she reminded them she’s been county counsel since 2008 and in recent years has charged a $500 a month retainer and $165 an hour. She suggested dropping the retainer and just going with $200 an hour.
Nash asked Sully if, in the interest of transparency or to satisfy any legal requirements, the commissioners should consider other candidates for the position. Sully said other municipalities have engaged counsels either with or without contracts and she encouraged the commissioners to do so if they desired, but no law requires them to do so.
• Approved a request for $15,000 to assist the county in a treatment plan to repair the dozer lines created last summer to fight the Double Creek Fire. Andy Marcum, manager of the county’s Vegetation Department, said the total budget for repairing the dozer lines is almost $120,000. The treatment area extends from the Imnaha River to Grouse Creek, Marcum said. Nash asked for details of the seed package being used in the project and the commissioners expressed their approval at the mix, which Marcum said establishes quickly.
• Approved initiation of a $10,000 grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in Lewiston, Idaho, to distribute air purifiers under the Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan.
• Approved a resolution appointing Brenda Micka, the county's administrative services director, as budget officer for the county’s new Road Service District and to appoint a budget committee. Nash, in moving to approve the resolution, added acknowledgement of the longtime service of Les Carlsen dating back to the mid-1980s to the county, both working on budgets and as a former county commissioner.
• Approved intrafund transfers to the county’s Department of Youth Services, the Unemployment Sinking Fund, Vacation/Sick Leave Sinking Fund and the General Fund-Clerk.
• Approved an annual agreement between the county and the Wallowa County Health Care District for the provision of medical examiner services. The agreement used to be with a specific physician and now it’s through the district.
• Approved resolutions to declare certain items and vehicles as surplus in order to dispose of them, either by sealed-bid auction, live auction or as scrap to be destroyed.
