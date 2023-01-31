1EHS grad 1773.jpg
Buy Now

The Enterprise High School Class of 2022 celebrates its graduation with a traditional toss of mortarboards into the air Saturday, May 28, 2022. High schools in Wallowa County had a four-year graduation rate of about 89% in the 2021-22 school year, ahead of the state rate.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo

WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa County high schools posted four-year graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year that were at or above the state average, according to figures released last week by the Oregon Department of Education.

The results continued a trend over the past five years in which Enterprise High School, Wallowa High School and Joseph Charter School have routinely surpassed Oregon’s four-year graduation rate, which increased slightly in 2021-22 to 81.3%.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

High school graduation rates

Four-year cohort graduation rates over the past five school years at Wallowa County high schools. (Source: Oregon Department of Education)

School year 2021-2022 2020-2021 2019-2020 2018-2019 2017-2018
Enterprise HIgh School 81% 95.65% 85.37% 90% 96.77%
Joseph Charter School 96% 91.67% 92.86% 100% 93.33%
Wallowa High School 94% 90% 83.33% 100% 100%

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.