The Enterprise High School Class of 2022 celebrates its graduation with a traditional toss of mortarboards into the air Saturday, May 28, 2022. High schools in Wallowa County had a four-year graduation rate of about 89% in the 2021-22 school year, ahead of the state rate.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa County high schools posted four-year graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year that were at or above the state average, according to figures released last week by the Oregon Department of Education.
The results continued a trend over the past five years in which Enterprise High School, Wallowa High School and Joseph Charter School have routinely surpassed Oregon’s four-year graduation rate, which increased slightly in 2021-22 to 81.3%.
Wallowa County high schools had 64 graduates out of 72 students in the class of 2022, for an 89% graduation rate.
Enterprise High School posted a four-year graduation rate of 81% in the 2021-22 school year, down from its 95.65% mark the previous year, according to the state figures. Over the past five years, the school consistently has been in the 80-90% range. (See attached chart.)
“I believe our graduation rates are high because in a small school students don’t ‘fall through the cracks,’” said Tom Crane, the interim superintendent of Enterprise schools. “We know them all and we work with them individually to support their goal of graduating with their peers.”
But, he added, “we are always looking at more ways to help, like hiring a prevention specialist at the high school and building a new website to improve communication. I also believe the four-day week encourages students to come to school. When you have a three-day weekend every week, how many more days do you need off?”
Joseph Charter School had a 96% four-year graduation rate in 2022. The school consistently has had graduation rates of 90% or more over the past five years.
Lance Homan, the superintendent at Joseph, noted that the school’s graduation rate is above the state average, “but we definitely strive for 100%. In small schools like ours, one student who doesn’t graduate could count as much as 10% in certain years.”
He added: “I am proud of how hard our staff works to make sure every student has the opportunity to graduate and in the end there may be circumstances that prevent a student from graduating. Working in a small school allows for our students to have a connection with all our staff, whereas in a larger district that may not be the case.”
“We are proud of our rates; however, there is always room to grow,” he said.
Wallowa High School had a four-year graduation rate of 94% in the 2021-22 school year; it, too, consistently has posted graduation rates of 80-90% over the past five years.
Tamera Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa School District, gave credit to the school’s “amazing professional and dedicated staff. They build positive relationships with all students and do whatever it takes to ensure students are learning and successful.”
Jones said the school’s small size is a plus in that students can’t “fall through the cracks. We constantly monitor student learning and success beginning in kindergarten. In high school, we monitor students and whether they are on track to graduate early in their freshman year. Our high school principal meets personally with students multiple times a year to review their progress. We offer opportunities for credit recovery if a student struggled in a class.”
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
