ENTERPRISE — Mixed reactions were the order of the day Thursday, March 23, after proponents of a bill that would create a Wallowa County board to work on workforce housing and development testified in Salem before a legislative committee.
Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock said Friday that the Legislature’s overall pessimism over a lack of available funding put the biggest damper on prospects for the bill’s passage.
“The biggest hang-up while walking through the halls is they have their budget forecast and everybody was down in the dumps thinking they won’t have the money to spend that they’d like,” Hillock said. “The March budget forecast wasn’t good.”
The measure, House Bill 3317, establishes the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board and directs it to, in collaboration with the Oregon Business Development Department, formulate and implement strategies and practices for strategic investment in workforce housing, workforce development and economic development in the region and to make grants or loans to eligible applicants. The bill also allows the county to partition and rezone up to 50 acres of land within the region from resource use to residential uses.
Hillock said the bill would access $5 million in state funds to be used to promote housing development and job creation in the county.
A work session on the bill was scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, but results of that session would not be known by press time.
Proponents speak
In addition to Hillock, who with state Rep. Bobbi Levy was the primary author of the bill, a half-dozen others testified in favor of the measure before the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business. No one spoke against it. Among the proponents submitting verbal or written testimony were Levy; Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources; Franz Goebel, the county’s planning director; Joseph Dawson, a local real estate professional; Lisa Dawson, executive director of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District; Jennifer Piper, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce; and Anna Hayter, human resources director for Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Hillock emphasized that in the midst of Wallowa County’s shift from a timber-based economy to recreation, “We have seen a shift of workforce housing to other uses like vacation rentals or second homes and an appreciation rate of 15% per year to where people can’t afford to buy houses. This shift has been so severe we are struggling to fill jobs at our local businesses, the hospital, schools, as well as the Forest Service and state forestry.”
Hillock also noted that HB 3317 has some similarities to a bill passed in 2017 to help Malheur County with similar problems.
That bill “was introduced by then-Rep. Tina Kotek in 2017 to help Malheur County’s economy,” Hillock said of the new governor. “Since its inception, the Border Board has funded projects that promote workforce development to create or retain jobs, expand business, provide incentives for workforce housing … and helping to make the land-use changes that will stimulate economic growth within the Oregon communities bordering Idaho.”
He also said that changes need to be made in Oregon’s land-use regulations.
“When I proposed this bill, my colleagues said are you nuts asking for a land-use change that’s taboo in Oregon,” he said. “I think the time is right to do just that. It’s clear that Goal 10 of our land-use plan has been neglected for too long and we need to do something about it.”
Hillock said he’s not just asking the state for money and noted that Wallowa County has set aside $500,000 to go toward workforce housing; in addition, the commissioners tentatively agreed March 22 to put a moratorium on building permit fees in hopes of reducing costs to builders.
Hayter testified that Wallowa Memorial Hospital, as the county’s largest employer, has long had difficulty in attracting and keeping health care professionals for no other reason than the inability to find them homes.
She emphasized that the hospital provides generous wages and benefits and even adds extras, such as day care, schedules that are tailored to those living outside the county and even leasing homes as transitional housing.
“Rarely do we have an offer of employment that's rescinded because for any other reason than housing,” she said.
Hayter said it even costs the hospital extra when it can’t get a new employee settled in the county.
“For the last three months, I've been in communication with a lab technologist. She would fill a position that's currently costing us $3,600 a week in contract labor,” Hayter said. “Her reason for not relocating is also for housing. In the last year, we've had five candidates decline offers citing housing as the reason. In the last five years we've had more than 20 and several more who have left employment when their rental options became unaffordable, or their dreams of homeownership became unrealistic.”
Plans underway
Christoffersen said Friday that his nonprofit group, Wallowa Resources, recently set up a subsidiary, Working Homes LLC, to help address the housing crunch. One of the goals of Working Homes is to form a land trust that will own property on which affordable housing can be built.
“But we'll be challenged to recruit anyone to lead that land trust due to the lack of housing,” he said. “So we'll allocate existing staff to fill the gap.”
Although Working Homes is still in its early stages, Christoffersen said, the plan is for it to acquire land to provide housing options, either owner-occupied or rentals.
“That way they wouldn’t have to pay for the cost of the land,” and would just own the structure on the land, he said.
Christoffersen was optimistic after the hearing.
“One way or another, there will be additional state funding we should be able to access in Wallowa County,” he said Friday.
Hillock said Friday that the commissioners have not yet decided how that half-million in federal funds will be spent. He said it could be under the auspices of a new committee on economic development or workforce housing, but that has yet to be determined.
“We’ve set it aside is all we’ve done,” he said.
Still, he said, he is trying to remain optimistic about HB 3317’s prospects.
“I feel good about it, but it’s going to be a miracle if it happens,” he said.
