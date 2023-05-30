A rifle squad made up of members of veterans groups from around Wallowa County salutes those deceased veterans who were remembered on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023, with a reading of the fallen at the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise.
Randy Garner, left, and Trace Evans play taps on their trumpets in memory of those who served in the military and gave their lives for their country. It was part of Memorial Day festivities at the Wallowa County Courthouse on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Flags representing the United States and each of its armed forces line River Street in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse to mark Memorial Day weekend, in memory of those who served in the military.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Michael Caine/Contributed Photo
County residents honored those Americans who gave “the last full measure of devotion” in service to their country with a solemn ceremony Monday, May 29 at the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise.
The ceremony included a reading of the names of the fallen from the county. A rifle squad made up of members of veterans groups from around Wallowa County saluted deceased veterans. Randy Gardner and Trace Evans performed taps, the bugle call for “lights out,” a tradition at military funerals and ceremonies.
