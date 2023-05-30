County residents honored those Americans who gave “the last full measure of devotion” in service to their country with a solemn ceremony Monday, May 29 at the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise.

The ceremony included a reading of the names of the fallen from the county. A rifle squad made up of members of veterans groups from around Wallowa County saluted deceased veterans. Randy Gardner and Trace Evans performed taps, the bugle call for “lights out,” a tradition at military funerals and ceremonies.

