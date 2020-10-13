ENTERPRISE — A letter in support of the proposed 21-inch rule was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, Oct. 7, meeting pending further review by Commissioner Todd Nash, who didn’t receive the documentation on it until just before the meeting.
The rule has proven controversial among environmental and forest groups who differ as to the benefits of being able to log larger trees.
Katy Nesbitt, in her capacity as Natural Resources Advisory Committee director, explained to the commissioners just what the letter consists of.
“What we are supporting is that the maximum DBH (diameter at breast height) go from 21 inches to 30 inches for fir species — Douglas, white and grand — and the 21-inch rule would remain for tamarack and Ponderosa pine,” Nesbitt said. “This is to do something the Forest Service called ‘preserve late and old structure.’ So, we get to take out some bigger trees while maintaining some good, old trees, and those are good to provide seeds for future generations of forests.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the U.S. Forest Service had asked the county to work with them on the proposed rule change. Right now, nothing larger than 21 inches DBH can be cut.
“We agreed with them on most of their analyses on the proposed change of the 21-inch rule,” she said.
Nesbitt and Roberts said numerous parties have provided input, as are other counties in Eastern Oregon and eastern Washington.
The letter was due at the Ochoco National Forest Office in Prineville by Tuesday, Oct. 13. Nesbitt said she was hoping to send the letter off the day of the meeting, but would hold off until getting the go-ahead from Nash after he reviews it.
“This brings up something I want to address: getting these things seconds before we’re supposed to address it,” he said. “This has happened a number of times. I’m in full support of getting rid of this 21-inch rule, but there are details in here I’d like to look over. I’ve been asked to vote on things a number of times when I got the documents seconds before and it’s really unfair. I’m not sure what’s happening here.”
Nesbitt and Commissioner John Hillock explained that they had difficulty getting the documents proofed the night before and printing them had to wait until the morning of the meeting.
Nash was given the option to word the motion and moved approve the letter on 21-inch rule with the option of making some additional edits.
