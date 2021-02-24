WALLOWA COUNTY — After last summer, there’s no doubt that the West has entered an era of catastrophic forest fires. “The West is Burning,” a new feature-length documentary film shot, produced, and directed by Wallowa County native Cody Sheehy, explores this new era of megafires and offers solutions that can bring greater prosperity to rural communities. It airs on Oregon Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The film was inspired and launched by the late Doug McDaniel.
“A key thing for Doug was how management practices, management objectives and market values have changed,” said Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources. “A lot of private landowners in Eastern Oregon are good examples of how we can do forest stewardship, protect wildlife and salmon habitat, reduce fire risk, and still make some money from (our land). We wanted to … create a movie that put this story in front of people.”
Wallowa Resources served as a launching pad and home base for the project.
“We pulled this together on a fairly tight budget thanks to the support of the University of Arizona and a lot of colleagues and friends across the West who we’ve worked with for two decades,” Christoffersen said.
They engaged Sheehy, a Wallowa-born filmmaker who holds a master’s degree in range ecology and has won two Emmys for his documentaries.
“If you want to get a story in front of as many people as possible, you need to frame it around what is attracting the most public, political and media attention,” Sheehy told Christoffersen.
And so, they focused on recent megafires.
“As a kid, growing up in a former logging town … we didn’t have fires like this,” Sheehy said. “… I wanted to know what had changed and what we could do about it.”
The film, two years in the making, begins with the catastrophic wildfires in California and Oregon from 2015-20, including the 110,000-acre Canyon Creek Complex fire near John Day, then moves into how practices in forest management have changed over time. It also explores community actions that are reducing catastrophic wildfire risk and opportunities to revitalize rural economies. Those include new forest products, from biochar to new innovations like nanocrystalline cellulose made from wood pulp that can be used in the clear part of windows as tuneable reflective filters in smart windows.
“Some of these are pretty exciting,” Christoffersen said.
Mark Webb, executive director of the Blue Mountain Forest Partners and a former Grant County judge, is included among those looking to improve forest management practices and economic opportunities. His community was hit hard by the 2015 Canyon Creek Complex fire.
“I think the general message (of the film) is right,” Webb said. “The status quo is unacceptable. We can’t continue to move forward without changing how we manage our landscapes. That’s going to require a change in attitude as well as new partnerships and relationships and acknowledging that maybe we got some things wrong in the past.”
Wallowa Resources is developing educational guides so the film can be used in the classroom. There are also plans to offer Filmstacker, a video platform for collaborative storytelling, to generate community-based learning and action.
“We have to see wildfire — both prescribed fire and some small-intensity fires — as a tool,” Christoffersen said. “We need to thin, do forest management, follow up with prescribed burns and commit to maintenance. … Future forests will be more open than we are used to, and people will have to adapt to more smoke and more low-severity fire.”
“What it means to take care of the land and live on the land needs to be radically reevaluated as we go forward,” Webb added. “We need to figure out how to accommodate our interests to meet the needs of the landscape. And when we do that, we’re going to have sustainable communities and we’re going to be able to address all kinds of challenges.”
