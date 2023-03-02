Chairman John Hillock of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners shows a diagram of work to be done at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. The commissioners approved a $157,000 bid to replace the arena during their Wednesday, March 1, 2023, meeting.
ENTERPRISE — A landowner’s attempt to establish a bed and breakfast on his property — a request that has been approved, rejected and appealed — now is being sent back to the applicant’s attorney for further details.
Last year, Daniel Park applied to set up a bed-and-breakfast in in a yurt on his Scotch Creek land near Hurricane Creek, said county Planning Director Franz Goebel. The county Planning Commission denied the application, a decision which was then reversed by the county Board of Commissioners. A neighbor of Park’s who disagreed with the commissioners' reversal appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), which recently remanded the issue back to the commissioners.
At the commissioners meeting on Wednesday, March 1, they approved a motion made by Commissioner Susan Roberts to send the matter back to Park’s attorney to have three elements of the application “fleshed out.” Park was present at Wednesday’s meeting, but his attorney, Rahn Hostetter, was not.
County counsel Paige Sully said Park’s attorneys appear to interpret the LUBA ruling as a directive to reopen the application for new testimony or evidence.
“I don’t necessarily agree with that,” she said. “In my review of the ruling, it was not that there was any lack of evidence in the record … but that the findings are not drafted correctly. I believe the matter was remanded for the findings to be supplemented or amended or redrafted and not necessarily remanded to reopen to another hearing and take additional testimony. That being said, you can do that. You can schedule a hearing after notifying the relevant parties and take additional evidence and testimony on the two issues that the matter was remanded on. There’s no problem in doing that. I don’t believe you’re required to do so.”
Sully said there also is a request the matter be remanded to the Planning Commission, but she advised against that.
“I do not recommend that you do that given that decision of this board would overturn the decision of the Planning Commission,” she said. “I think that remanding it with instructions to the Planning Commission to take additional evidence would … be awkward and inefficient. It would be better if it remains at this level for a decision. So that is my recommendation.”
Sully told the commissioners she believed that if the original application had included sufficient evidence, the LUBA appeal would have been granted.
T. Beau Ellis, the attorney for Park’s neighbor who attended the meeting via Zoom, said he disagreed with the Board of Commissioners’ decision and believes an additional hearing is called for.
“I believe there is insufficient evidence in the record,” Ellis said. “I think it’s appropriate to have a … hearing on this issue prior to its being prepared for the board’s consideration. I don’t believe there’s sufficient evidence to support the decision that the board reached. That’s my view of it and I think that’s what the decision actually says.”
Roberts’ motion, which the commissioners approved, was for the application to include additional information in lieu of a new hearing on the issue.
Fairgrounds work
In another matter, the commissioners voted to accept a bid to upgrade the outdoor arena at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
Commission Chairman John Hillock said the county solicited three bids and went with the least-expensive one, submitted by W-W Manufacturing of Oklahoma. That bid was approximately $157,000.
“All of these products are pretty comparable.” Hillock said. “We did have a few people go and look at these products.”
He showed a diagram that depicts the location of the grandstands, the announcer’s booth and return area ropers approved for getting the cows back into the corral.
“From what the ropers were telling me, it’ll get a lot of use,” he said.
After approving the bid, the commissioners approved hiring Wellens General Contractors of Enterprise as the contractor for other rehabilitation work planned for the fairgrounds. Wellens was the sole bidder on the project.
Other business
The commissioners also:
• Approved an order to vacate a portion of River Way in Imnaha.
• Approved a position change for Kelsey Owens from juvenile tracker to grand jury victim’s advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.