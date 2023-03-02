ComishMisc 6033.jpg

Chairman John Hillock of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners shows a diagram of work to be done at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. The commissioners approved a $157,000 bid to replace the arena during their Wednesday, March 1, 2023, meeting.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A landowner’s attempt to establish a bed and breakfast on his property — a request that has been approved, rejected and appealed  — now is being sent back to the applicant’s attorney for further details.

Last year, Daniel Park applied to set up a bed-and-breakfast in in a yurt on his Scotch Creek land near Hurricane Creek, said county Planning Director Franz Goebel. The county Planning Commission denied the application, a decision which was then reversed by the county Board of Commissioners. A neighbor of Park’s who disagreed with the commissioners' reversal appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), which recently remanded the issue back to the commissioners.

