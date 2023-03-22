1comish 6173.jpg

Chairman John Hillock of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners discusses efforts the county could take to encourage development of workforce housing on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — In an effort to reduce the costs involved in constructing affordable housing, the chairman of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has proposed a six-month moratorium on county permit fees for developers seeking to build multifamily dwellings in the county.

“I continue to hear reports that the county has a lack of workforce housing,” Commissioner John Hillock said at the board’s meeting on Wednesday, March 15. “I want to be proactive on developing a plan to resolve this problem. I feel we need to grasp at every option we have to encourage the addition of this type of housing.”

