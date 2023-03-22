ENTERPRISE — In an effort to reduce the costs involved in constructing affordable housing, the chairman of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has proposed a six-month moratorium on county permit fees for developers seeking to build multifamily dwellings in the county.
“I continue to hear reports that the county has a lack of workforce housing,” Commissioner John Hillock said at the board’s meeting on Wednesday, March 15. “I want to be proactive on developing a plan to resolve this problem. I feel we need to grasp at every option we have to encourage the addition of this type of housing.”
Hillock’s two colleagues on the board, Susan Roberts and Todd Nash, agreed that the proposal has promise, but said details needed to be worked out.
“I don’t disagree” with the proposal, Roberts said. “But to me, it brings up a whole lot of questions.”
Hillock’s proposal is intended to go hand-in-hand with a bill before the 2023 Oregon Legislature: House Bill 3317, sponsored in part by Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, would create a Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board. The board would form and implement strategies and investments to help create workforce housing, workforce development and economic development in the county. The bill also would allow the county to partition and rezone up to 50 acres of land for residential uses.
Hillock’s idea potentially could carve thousands of dollars off the costs of building affordable housing units, although he noted that developers still would have to pay any state fees. He emphasized that his proposal would apply only to projects intended to create multifamily housing, and not short-term vacation homes such as those offered by Airbnb.
He noted that the county’s “options are limited, as we don’t have a lot of extra money to spread around, but we do have the ability to reduce county permitting fees to lessen the burden on developers. This is what other communities are doing.”
“This is not intended to be the final go on this,” Hillock said, adding that his proposal could send a message to state lawmakers that the county is serious about the shortage of workforce housing.
“I just see that we need to do some things that are proactive and this is one way we can show the Legislature that we are doing things that are proactive,” he said. “The county’s set aside $500,000 to work on workforce housing and I think that sends the Legislature a message that we’re putting our best foot forward and making an effort to make this happen.”
House Bill 3317Hillock said that House Bill 3317 is “one of the options we have to try to work on trying to develop some funding for a workforce housing project. Right now, almost every business in the county comes to me — from the hospital to the welding shops in Wallowa and Joseph to the restaurants to the mental health facility and Forest Service — they all come to me saying, ‘We need housing. We can’t attract biologists. We can’t attract a forester. We can’t find a place for them to live.’ The welding shop in Wallowa, he’d like to go to about 75 employees in the future in an expansion of more than what they’ve already done. The owner there is actually talking about building workforce housing so he can attract people to work there. The welding shop in Joseph’s the same way.”
In an interview on Friday, March 17, Levy credited Hillock and Nils Christoffersen of Wallowa Resources with helping to put together the bill.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Levy said. “It takes a lot of legwork when you do that.”
Levy’s chief of staff, Kennedy McEntee, said the bill is scheduled for a March 23 hearing before the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business. After the hearing, it will be scheduled for a work session and then it will go to the House floor. McEntee said she expects that will occur by the end of April.
Hillock said that Wallowa County isn’t alone in its need for workforce housing, while vacation housing occupies homesites that are sitting idle.
“I talked to probably 10 different commissioners at a meeting on Monday (March 13) and they’re all experiencing the same thing. It isn’t just us,” he said. “This whole scenario is particularly bad in Wallowa County, Baker County, Hood River and the coastal counties because people are buying houses here, they’re soaking up the workforce housing. I’ve got people in Joseph with houses they’re using two or three times a year and that’s taken that off of the market. All of the communities have houses that are used for just a few days out of the year for vacation.”
The gapHillock also noted an affordability gap between low-income and moderate-income housing.
“It’s a problem right now because every time somebody at low-income housing wants to make better for themselves, they go get a job and get booted out of their low-income housing and they can’t make that next step,” he said. “So part of this is to figure out what a rental rate would be, like a third of a person’s income and probably, from what little research I’ve done, probably a maximum rent of $1,200 per month for that first year would be part of the requirement.”
Katy Nesbitt, the county’s director of natural resources and economic development, agreed.
“There’s a gap between what would be a good place to live and what they can afford and take that next step,” she said.
The waiverCommissioner Todd Nash’s motion to support waiving the fees to go along with House Bill 3317 sparked another round of discussion — this one focusing on the actual good such a waiver would do.
“We can waive the fees if we get a bill passed and get a project on the ground, we can waive the fees on those particular buildings,” he said.
“Personally, even if we don’t get a bill passed, I’d like to see us try that (the waiver) and see if it doesn’t encourage some building for that group,” he said. “But I don’t think there’s a problem in doing this even if we don’t get the bill passed. We’ve got to do something.”
Nash expressed concern that there aren’t many homes being built under the $250,000 threshold.
“That $5,000 or less that would be the permit part, I’m not sure that encourages” the construction of housing, he said. However, he added, “It would show to Salem that we have some skin in the game.”
