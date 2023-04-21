ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County received word last week that it will receive $1.04 million under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, money that go primarily for schools and road maintenance, according to a press release.
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts said the way the money is broken down can be a bit complicated.
“With the money we get, 85% goes to roads and schools,” she said. “Of that 85%, 75% goes to roads and 25% goes to schools.”
Roberts said the money usually comes into the county right around when the budget for the coming year is being finalized. She said the amount is “in the ballpark” of what it has been in previous years.
The Secure Rural Schools money is broken down into three “titles,” Roberts said. The 85% is Title I. Title II is for forests, and can be used for items such as wildfire prevention, watershed restoration and habitat conservation. Title III can be more flexible and go toward the sheriff’s office or broadband projects, she said.
Of the $1.04 million, 8% goes to Title II projects and 7% to Title III, Roberts said.
Strings had been attached to Title III funds making them difficult to use, but she said those strings have been cut, opening the availability to use the money.
The Secure Rural Schools money is an annual allotment made by Congress to replace funding from timber sales lost in the 1990s. Money from those "stumpage" fees rural counties used to get from timber sales funded roads and schools, Roberts said.
“The counties across the country that lost money would get this money based on a formula,” she said.
But, she said, Congress must approve the allotment each year. She said that usually goes through without much fuss, but a few years ago it didn’t.
That year, Roberts said, “We got nothing.”
The press release from Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley stated that together, Oregon counties will receive more than $45 million in SRS funding. Wyden was one of the co-authors of the original Secure Rural Schools law in 2000.
“This federal investment in counties across our state provides a lifeline for Oregonians working on solutions that make their communities safer and better,” Wyden said.
“These funds will help ensure Oregon counties with federal forest lands have the resources they need for basic services,” Merkley added.
Oregon’s share comes from $228 million for the Secure Rural Schools program nationwide that provides funding for schools, roads, and other municipal services to more than 700 counties across the nation. A portion of U.S. Forest Service funds generated through multiuse activities, such as grazing, timber production, and special-use permits, supports rural counties with federal forestland to improve the health of forested communities, and can include improving schools and roads, preventing wildfire, restoring streams and watersheds, improving fish and wildlife habitat, and offering opportunities for youth training and employment.
