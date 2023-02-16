comish 5983.jpg

Teresa Smurget, chairwoman of the Wallowa County Weed Board, right, updates the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on the county's Integrated Weed Management Plan on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The commissioners agreed to Smurget's recommendation that the plan be simplified and changed from a 10-year plan to five years. From left are Commissioners Susan Roberts, John Hillock and Todd Nash.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has given the green light to efforts to simplify the county's Integrated Weed Management Plan.

Teresa Smurgut, chair of the Wallowa County Weed Board, updated the commissioners on the status of the current plan at the board's meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15. She told the commissioners the current 10-year plan is large, complicated and more than what is needed.

