ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has given the green light to efforts to simplify the county's Integrated Weed Management Plan.
Teresa Smurgut, chair of the Wallowa County Weed Board, updated the commissioners on the status of the current plan at the board's meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15. She told the commissioners the current 10-year plan is large, complicated and more than what is needed.
“We could take the old document, use what data we can out of it and throw out what we don’t need,” she said.
The plan guides the county's battle against noxious and invasive weeds.
Smurgut has talked to her counterparts in Union County, which has a smaller document that’s updated every five years and could try to get a cooperative agreement with Baker, Union, and Wallowa counties through the Tri-County Weed Management Area.
“Maybe we could commit to update it every five years,” she said.
She added that the Weed Board looks at the plan annually.
“We make sure we’re doing what we said we’re going to do,” she said.
Commissioner Susan Roberts approved of Smurgut’s suggestion, but acknowledged that it would take a bit more effort.
“I think every five years would make it more pertinent, but it would mean more work for all of you,” she said. “I think reviewing it every five years is a good idea … at least coming together to review it to see if changes are needed.”
With the wildfires of recent years, she said, some changes are bound to be necessary because of the changes caused by regrowth after the blazes.
Roberts also suggested working with the county’s Natural Resource Advisory Committee and neighboring counties also could be beneficial.
Commissioner Todd Nash agreed, saying they could have ways to contribute.
“There’s things in neighboring counties that are beneficial, too,” he said, such as biological controls.
Biological controls are natural controls, such as insects or other plants, that kill or inhibit weed growth.
Andy Marcum, manager of the county’s Vegetation Department, which does much of the work eliminating noxious weeds, said neighbors in Baker and Union counties also have experts that can be of assistance.
“We’ll put together a committee and we’ll work on it again,” Roberts said.
In closing, Marcum said the entire Weed Board will be present at the next meeting, March, 1, to provide their own update to the commissioners.
Fish passage
In another matter, the commissioners gave their support to two letters from the Nez Perce Tribe to Richard Fitzgerald of the Waterways & Wetlands division of the Department of State Lands regarding the need to dredge near the Lostine River Fish Weir to improve fish habitat.
One letter states that the river, “which flows through private land from the forest boundary at Pole Bridge to its confluence with the Wallowa River on a working farm, is prime spawning ground for a variety of (fish) species, including several on the Endangered Species List. Only with the cooperation of willing landowners and irrigators can projects like the fish passage improvement at the Poley-Allen diversion be possible.”
The tribe has been asked to work with landowners and irrigators on designing the diversion to meet the criteria for both the fish passage and water management. After construction, the plan is to return the work site to its original condition.
Commissioner John Hillock said he had seen the weir and noticed sediment buildup both upstream and downstream from it.
Katy Nesbitt, the county’s director of natural resources and economic development, supported the project, and said she isn’t sure if it can be accomplished this year, but will be next year at the latest.
“This is the third time this area’s been reworked,” she said of the 20-year-old weir.
The commissioners voted to approve the letters supporting the project.
Other business
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an easement for Ziply Fiber for a new conduit and equipment along River Canyon Road in Imnaha.
• Signed an agreement to designate Peck Rubanoff & Hatfield, a labor-law firm based in Lake Oswego, as legal representative of the Wallowa County Road Service District. Roberts said this was one of the routine measures that had to be completed to finish setting up the district, which was approved by voters in November.
• Approved a grant initiation for equipment and signage under the county’s Emergency Management Department and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s 2022 Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant according to Senate Bill 762.
• Approved a grant initiation for $7,000 for equipment purchase for the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office under an Oregon State Parks and Recreation grant. Nash said he would talk to the Sheriff’s Office to get more information.
