ENTERPRISE — Hazardous air conditions due to smoke from Western Oregon forest fires blanketed Wallowa County forcing people to reduce their exposure to the outdoors.
For those vulnerable to smoke, it posed a serious health risk.
To protect those most vulnerable — people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lung and heart diseases, children under 5 and adults over 60 — the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is funding studies across Oregon. The studies will assess who is at the highest risk, discover how best to communicate information regarding hazardous smoke levels and determine safety measures like using in-home air filters or wearing masks outside.
Margaret Miller, of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, is helping Wallowa County develop its hazardous smoke community response plan.
“The state received $250,000 from the state’s general fund to help the state’s communities develop plans to evaluate and mitigate the impacts of increased prescribed fire smoke on vulnerable populations," Miller said.
The state DEQ granted $35,000 to Wallowa County to create its plan. Lisa Mahon, a consulting forester from Wallowa, was hired to conduct the study. For the past several weeks she has been shopping the survey around town halls and on Facebook.
“We have to find out how people find out about smoke information," she said.
The surveys and information gathered at public meetings will help inform Mahon’s work as well as input received from other counties working on similar plans.
Mahon and Sarah Silbernagel, a natural resource consultant from Pendleton who is assisting with the project, are also working closely with a design team made up of Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service fire managers, Wallowa County Emergency Services, Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Oregon Health Authority. Due for completion in March, the plan will outline how best to inform the community about potential health-compromising smoke and provide protocols for health officials handling patients with smoke related conditions.
Katy Nesbitt, Wallowa County’s Natural Resources and Economic Development director, is the grant administrator for the project. Nesbitt said based on the smoke that lingered over Wallowa County for part of September, the issue is an important one.
Miller said the vulnerable population assessment and mitigating measures are an effort for the state to put more smoke in the air from prescribed fires. She said following a review of the state’s smoke management program, with input from stakeholders and the public, decisions were made to use more prescribed fires to reduce the overall wildfire risk to communities. Communities requested more organized and proactive communication to accompany the smoke emissions from increased prescribed fires.
Gabriela Goldfarb, the public environmental manager for the Oregon Health Department’s Public Health Division, said her agency acts as the public health authority for Wallowa County.
“The public health division of the OHA is providing technical information to assist Wallowa County in identifying key populations, communication, health risks and protective actions related to smoke exposure.” she said. “OHA and others were all aware that expanding the use of prescribed burn locations in Oregon to reduce wildfire risk would mean the risk of smoke exposure for people living in communities near burn locations.”
Both Nesbitt and Mahon said they were invested in coming up with a plan that works, for locals, and one that won’t just end up sitting on a shelf.
“We want a plan that protects those most affected by hazardous smoke and one that can allow fire managers to use fire as a tool to better manage our forests,” Mahon said.
