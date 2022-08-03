comish fire 3030.jpg

Even irrigated properties with green crops can be designated as "high" or "extreme" fire risk, according to fire maps created by Oregon State University for the Oregon Department of Forestry, according to Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash. He got his fellow commissioners to agree Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, to automatically appeal such designations for county landowners.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County will file an automatic appeal of any property listed as a “high” or “extreme” risk of fire danger by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the county commissioners decided Wednesday, Aug. 3.

“There’s a lot of concern over the fire maps that have been put out and the way they were developed,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “There’s concern that people have been put in ‘high’ or ‘extreme’ categories and wrongfully so and, in many cases, susceptible to fires.”

