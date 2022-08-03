Even irrigated properties with green crops can be designated as "high" or "extreme" fire risk, according to fire maps created by Oregon State University for the Oregon Department of Forestry, according to Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash. He got his fellow commissioners to agree Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, to automatically appeal such designations for county landowners.
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County will file an automatic appeal of any property listed as a “high” or “extreme” risk of fire danger by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the county commissioners decided Wednesday, Aug. 3.
“There’s a lot of concern over the fire maps that have been put out and the way they were developed,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “There’s concern that people have been put in ‘high’ or ‘extreme’ categories and wrongfully so and, in many cases, susceptible to fires.”
Nash said the random way in which the forestry department came up with the designation could have many unintended consequences. He said it opens landowners to fines from the state fire marshal, puts insurance companies on a heightened alert and those companies — in some cases — raise rates or cancel policies.
Nash was particularly critical of the methodology by which the fire maps were created to support Senate Bill 762. He said ODF contracted with Oregon State University to create the maps, which used satellite imagery to map areas rather than sending out people to see the land firsthand.
“The map, itself, where people have houses in middle of irrigated pasture and because it’s all one tax lot, it’s all lumped together,” he said.
Nash suggested landowners visit the ODF website where they can type in their address to see how their property is rated.”
He said a more on-the-ground approach should have been used and the current maps should be withdrawn and reconfigured.
Nash remains concerned for the risk of fire in the county, but has faith in landowners to mitigate that risk, such as with the Firewise Communities that have been created.
“Our state doesn’t think we have common sense … they’re going to map it out from a satellite and declare what category you’re in,” he said. “This is typical of the current dynamic of the legislative makeup. The impact it has is 100% on rural communities.”
Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts asked Nash for a motion on the matter and he moved that the county automatically appeal any “high” or “extreme” designations by the state, a motion approved unanimously.
There is a deadline of Sept. 21 to file such an appeal. He was concerned that landowners would not be aware of the appeal opportunity or have the means to make one.
“There’s no way that we’re going to get this message out to everybody,” Nash said. “Not everybody has the wherewithal, the time, to sit down and go through the process of appeal.”
He believes other counties will enact similar measures.
“We were the first county to do that carte blanche for their constituents,” he said. “I can guarantee you there’s going to be other counties do the same thing.”
Dam funding
In another matter, Commissioner John Hillock said he and Nash have continued to meet with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz to secure funding to reconstruct the Wallowa Lake Dam. Hillock said that although the state lottery bonds sold, providing the bulk of the funding, the cost has gone up and the project is still underfunded.
It originally was estimated to cost about $16 million. Hillock said that because of the recent skyrocketing increase in the cost of materials, the estimate is now more than $20 million.
He said there are opportunities to get additional funding through other sources such as the National Resources Conservation Service, Indian tribes that are stakeholders tribal money or other options, but those sources aren’t certain.
“They’re working those avenues, but if all of those fail, they may have to go back and charge more for water,” he said.
Other business
In other business, the commissioners:
• Heard a request from Mildred O’Callaghan, of Joseph, for an update on the status of the range management plan for the East Moraine. Roberts said it’s close to being complete and the commissioners likely will sign off on it in September.
• Approved an occupancy agreement for Wallowa County Emergency Services at the Community Complex.
• Approved an easement requested by Ryan Lingard for a new driveway and culvert on Hurricane Creek Road in Enterprise.
• Accepted Stacey Mueller’s separation from service in the Information Technology Department and rehired Mueller as an hourly temporary employee to assist with the training of a new IT director.
• Approved a salary change for Wes Garth as a reserve deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
• Hired Samuel Witherup as a temporary youth employee with the Department of Youth Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.