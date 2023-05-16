3Welted_Andy.jpg
Andy Marcum, weed control manager for Wallowa County, stands in a field near Alder Slope where welted thistle was found. Marcum's position is funded by the weed levy, which voters readily renewed in the May 16, 2023 election.

 Mark Porter, Oregon Department of Agriculture/Contributed Photo

Wallowa County voters have easily approved renewal of the county's five-year Noxious Weed Levy, which funds education and eradication efforts.

In unofficial election results released Tuesday, May 16, the levy led by more than 2,000 votes, with 2,763 "yes" votes and 568 "no" votes. More than 82% of voters were in favor of renewing the levy.

