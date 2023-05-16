Andy Marcum, weed control manager for Wallowa County, stands in a field near Alder Slope where welted thistle was found. Marcum's position is funded by the weed levy, which voters readily renewed in the May 16, 2023 election.
Mark Porter, Oregon Department of Agriculture/Contributed Photo
Wallowa County voters have easily approved renewal of the county's five-year Noxious Weed Levy, which funds education and eradication efforts.
In unofficial election results released Tuesday, May 16, the levy led by more than 2,000 votes, with 2,763 "yes" votes and 568 "no" votes. More than 82% of voters were in favor of renewing the levy.
County voters since 2002 have readily approved and renewed the levy, which raises about $175,000 annually to fund the county’s battle against weeds. The measure would cost property owners 19 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value. If you own a house with an assessed property value of $300,000, the levy costs you $57 a year.
The levy rate of 19 cents is unchanged from the last time voters approved the measure, in 2018.
About $30,000 of the money raised goes back to property owners through the county's cost-share program.
The money also allows county officials to leverage grants from state and federal governments and other organizations, which often require matching funds. Since 2018, when the levy was last approved by voters, those matching funds have helped generate $363,806 in additional grants and agreements.
The levy was endorsed by a variety of county organizations, including Wallowa County Grain Growers, Wallowa Resources, the Wallowa County Hay Growers Association, The Nature Conservancy, Wallowa Land Trust and Winding Waters River Expeditions.
