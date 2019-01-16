Adele and Mark Schott of Joseph are the proud parents of Henry “Hank” Owen Schott — the first baby born in Wallowa County in 2019.
Hank Schott was born at Wallowa Memorial Hospital on Jan. 4, at 6:18 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 13 oz. at birth and was 20 inches long. He is the couple’s first child, and the sixth generation of the family to live in Wallowa County.
Renee Grandi is the couple’s doctor and helped Schott through a grueling 40 hours of labor, including 26 hours at the hospital.
Adele Schott (nee Nash), is the daughter of county commissioner Todd Nash and 6 Ranch owner Liza McAllister, a well-known cowgirl in the area. Her husband, Mark has a degree in bio-chemistry from Southern Oregon University, but prefers ranch work and has traveled all over the west working for horse trainers and large ranches.
The couple met at the Chief Joseph Days rodeo and has rarely spent a day apart since. He now trains horses and the couple partners on Corriente cattle with the 6 Ranch, selling grass-fed beef in Portland and the local market, as well as managing outside yearlings in canyons during the summer.
Adele, who won the 2015 and 2016 “Best Cowgirl” award at the ranch rodeo, can’t wait to get back in the saddle.
An unexpected surprise during Schott’s pregnancy was the support she got throughout.
“So many people, strangers and friends alike, congratulated me, gave me best wishes and told me how beautiful I looked, even when I was feeling less than glowing,” she said. “Women were especially kind and empathetic.”
Schott’s advice for parents-to-be is to take in all the advice offered but remember that they still need to do it their own way. She also suggested that couples choose their own labor team wisely.
“I felt so fortunate to have a doctor and healthcare team that I trusted and my husband and mom in the room with me for extra support,” she said. “Mark and I are so grateful for the outstanding care we received in the hospital.”
Adele said the Schotts’ favorite thing about being new parents is the abundance of love in their family and how their hearts have expanded in the process.
“Mark and I are so in love with our son without losing an ounce of love for each other, she said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”
