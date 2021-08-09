ENTERPRISE — COVID-19 cases are increasing in Wallowa County at a rate that hasn't yet been seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported seven new cases over the weekend, and as of Monday, Aug. 9, and the total number of cases is at 264.
The number, and case rate, is among the lowest in the state, with Wallowa County checking in with the fourth lowest rate at just under 3.7%.
But the number of cases is increasing. Since the start of July, the county has seen the highest (10 cases on July 30) and third-highest (eight on Aug. 5). In the past 11 days, there have been 36 new cases.
The confirmed case count in Wallowa County is climbing at a rate faster than it has at any other time during the pandemic. It wasn't until Oct. 30, that 50 cases total were reported in the county. Since then, it has been between about 2 to 3.5 months for an additional 50 new cases to be added. The 100th case was reported Jan. 26, and the 150th was reported April 2.
The 200th case came in on July 19, but the most recent 50 came in 2.5 weeks, with the 250th case reported Aug. 5.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are also increasing, especially in Eastern Oregon. According to OHA data, Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug 8, saw the highest one-day total of COVID-19 patients in Region 9 — which includes Umatilla, Union, Baker Malheur, Morrow and Wallowa counties — at 25. That's higher than even the top total from the spike in November (18) or December (17). The number did drop slightly to 22 on Monday. Regions 3 and 5 in Southwestern Oregon are also seeing unprecedented levels of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with 99 COVID patients in hospitals in Region 3, and 119 in Region 5 on Monday. Region 6 also reached a record with seven hospitalizations on Sunday.
On Monday, OHA reported there were 575 people in the hospital statewide due to COVID.
The increase in cases is part of a jump region and statewide, with 3,229 cases and 14 deaths from over the weekend reported on Monday.
Vaccination rates in the county have slowed to a trickle, as well, though they are still increasing.
Wallowa County's overall vaccination rate has ticked up to 49.1%, while the rate of those 18 and older is up to 58.9%, and 67.8% of those 60 and older — those more susceptible to the virus — have gotten a shot.
