The rate of COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County is still high, but may be starting to come down from its peak in August.
The Oregon Health Authority reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county over the weekend. That is on the heels of nine cases on Friday, three cases Thursday and two Wednesday. The total now in Wallowa County since the start of the pandemic is 482.
The OHA in its Monday report noted the number of hospitalizations is down from its peak, though still high. There were 1,075 patients in the hospital in Oregon due to COVID-19 as of Monday, and 274 in ICU.
The state reported 4,700 cases over the weekend and surpassed 300,000 since the start of the pandemic.
