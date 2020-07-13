ENTERPRISE — Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funding was part of a 2019 Legislature-approved lottery bond package scheduled for spring 2021. The sale of the bond package has been canceled due to lottery shortfalls from the impacts of COVID-19.
Without the $5 million expected from the sale or additional action by the Oregon Legislature, a new round of grants that would receive proposals in June 2021 can’t be awarded. However, program spokeswoman Kuri Gill said that other sources of funding, including private donations and federal sources, might become available to make the 2021 round of funding possible.
Work is or will soon be underway on grants already awarded to 56 projects in 37 communities in 2017 and 2019. Those include renovations at the OK Theatre and façade restoration of the Litch Building, both in Enterprise. Other projects in Northeast Oregon that have been funded by lottery dollars and are underway include improvements to the Liberty Theater and the IOOF Building in La Grande and the Rivoli Theater in Pendleton.
