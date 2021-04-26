WALLOWA — A crash last week in Wallowa County claimed the life of a Netarts man.
The crash occurred Wednesday, April 21, just before 4 p.m. near milepost 48 on Highway 82 just outside of Wallowa.
According to the initial investigation, a Ford pickup driven by 74-year-old Thomas Stumpf left the road as it traveled eastbound and rolled. Strumpf, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only injured person in the single-vehicle crash. It is unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, Wallowa Emergency Medical Services, Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police all responded to the call.
