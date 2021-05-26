WALLOWA LAKE — A Founders Day barbecue is planned for Saturday, May 29, at the Creating Memories Camp at Wallowa Lake, according to a press release.
The camp is there for disabled children and operated by the Creating Memories for Disabled Children Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides the disabled with an outdoor experience of hunting and fishing, according to its Facebook page. The results give the disabled a feeling of self-worth, the page stated.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a tour of the camp property, a hike to a waterfall, a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., door prizes, games, face painting, live music and karaoke.
Those interested are asked to park at the Wallowa Lake State Park Marina, from where shuttle service to the camp property will be provided. The camp is located at 59895 Pollock Road.
For more information, contact Jack Burgoyne, a foundation board member, at 541-398-0169 or fcloud@pacifier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.