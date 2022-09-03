ENTERPRISE — Nearly 200 personnel are assigned to the Double Creek Fire, according to a Saturday, Sept. 3, update.
The fire, which is located along the Hat Point Road near Grizzly Ridge in Wallowa County, has burned through 3,843 acres, the update said, and is 0% contained.
“The lightning caused Double Creek Fire is a full suppression fire, and the protection of lives and property are the primary objectives of this incident,” the release said. “Firefighters will minimize fire spread to the north and west of the Double Creek Fire to prevent adverse impacts to values along the Imnaha River and the community of Imnaha.”
Pacific Northwest Team 2 has assumed command of the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires — Sturgill, Nebo, and Goat Mountain — at 6 a.m. Sept. 3.
The Double Creek Fire moved into Adams and Double Creek drainages overnight. There was also additional growth in the Granny Creek Drainage towards Freezeout Road, the release said. Firefighters will continue to focus on providing structure protection Sept. 3 along the Imnaha River and Freezeout roads. Crews will also work to keep the fire east of the Upper Imnaha Road and will improve dozer lines on the west side of the fire.
On the north side and west sides of the fire, firefighters will be scouting ridges to identify control features and keep the fire out of Hells Canyon. Aircraft will assist firefighters on the ground, as conditions allow, to minimize the spread of the fire.
There are current evacuations in place for the Double Creek Fire. Hat Point and Freezeout toads are under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation. The Hat Point Road is also closed due to the fire activity. Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange is under a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation. Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek and from the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch, including Imnaha River Woods, is under a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation. There are currently no evacuations for the Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires.
Eagle Cap Wilderness fires
There are four lightning-caused fires within the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Goat Mountain 1 is less than 1 acre and currently not active. The Sturgill, Nebo, and Goat Mountain 2 fires are active and have been managed to protect values at risk, such as public and private infrastructure, while playing a natural role within designated wilderness, the release said.
Firefighters will use strategies to protect public and private structures and infrastructure where necessary and safe to do so.
The Sturgill Fire, located approximately 15 miles southwest of Enterprise, at the intersection of the Minam and North Minam rivers, has burned 6,564 acres and is 0% contained. There are 35 personnel assigned to the blaze.
The Blacktooth Wildland Fire Module is working with the Eagle Cap Wildland Fire Module at the Minam River Lodge to complete structure protection assessments for private inholdings along the Minam River, the release said.
Smokejumpers are working on the east side of the fire to help check fire spread in the Bear Creek Drainage. Firing operations will continue to be used to promote backing fire in Threemile Creek Drainage and to help limit the potential for uphill runs, according to the update.
The Nebo Fire has burned 3,856 acres and is 0% contained. There are 25 personnel assigned to the fire.
There was some fire growth in the Gardner Drainage overnight, the release said.
Firefighters will be working on Forest Service Road 100, FSR 200 and FSR 3925 on Sept. 3 to prepare for firing operations to limit fire spread outside of wilderness to the north and east. Crews will continue monitoring spot fires in the Imnaha corridor and use aircraft to limit fire spread south of Imnaha Divide. Helicopters are assisting firefighters on the ground with bucket drops of water to suppress spot fires on the north and south sides of the fire.
The Goat Mountain 2 Fire has burned 100 acres and is 0% contained. It has seven personnel assigned.
Firefighters will monitor the Goat Mountain Fire on Sept. 3 from lookouts and aircraft. If needed, crews will take action to suppress the fire in Lostine Canyon. The fire is surrounded by rocky terrain on three sides.
There are currently trail and road closures in effect for both the Double Creek Fire and the Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires. Closure orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page.
Wallowa County issued an order to restrict use by the general public of the Upper Imnaha Road from Imnaha to the junction of Upper Imnaha Road and Forest Service Road 39.
