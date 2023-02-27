ENTERPRISE — In these days when youths spend so much time on their cellphones and with the dangers inherent on social media, the Wallowa County Education Service District is bringing in an expert next week to address students and staff.
Rich Wistocki is a child crime expert and detective from Illinois who has dedicated his career to helping children by tirelessly pursuing, apprehending and prosecuting child predators, according to his website at besureconsulting.com. As an active cybercrimes detective, he educates law enforcement using cutting-edge investigative techniques, as well as teaching parents and students responsible digital activity.
In collaboration with the Wallowa County Department of Youth Services and local law enforcement, Wistocki’s visit will include visits Tuesday, March 7, through Thursday, March 9.
He will give presentations Tuesday:
• At Enterprise School with staff from 8-9:30 a.m.
• With Enterprise fourth-sixth graders from 1-2 p.m.
• With Enterprise seventh-12th graders from 2-3:30 p.m.
• With the Enterprise and Joseph community members from 6-8 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 8, Wistocki will hold presentations at Joseph Charter School.
• With fifth-seventh graders from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
• With eighth-12th graders from 10-11 a.m.
On Thursday, March 9, he will hold presentations at Wallowa School.
• With fifth-sixth graders from 8-9:15 a.m.
• With seventh-12th graders from 9:25-10:40 a.m.
• With the Wallowa community from 6-8 p.m.
On Thursday, March 10, Wistocki will give presentations for the staff at Joseph from 10-11:30 a.m. and for the staff at Wallowa School from 1-2:30 p.m.
Landon Braden, assistant superintendent at the ESD, said Wistocki has appeared on all the major broadcast news channels and in the Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine and Newsweek. His presentations are to empower students on how to protect themselves and to understand the risks of social networks and gaming.
