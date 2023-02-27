Rich Wistocki.jpg

Wistocki

ENTERPRISE — In these days when youths spend so much time on their cellphones and with the dangers inherent on social media, the Wallowa County Education Service District is bringing in an expert next week to address students and staff.

Rich Wistocki is a child crime expert and detective from Illinois who has dedicated his career to helping children by tirelessly pursuing, apprehending and prosecuting child predators, according to his website at besureconsulting.com. As an active cybercrimes detective, he educates law enforcement using cutting-edge investigative techniques, as well as teaching parents and students responsible digital activity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.