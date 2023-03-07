ENTERPRISE — Larry Davy, who started his health-care career at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and then — during two stints as its chief executive officer — spearheaded the drive to build a new hospital and led it through the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced his retirement.

The 65-year-old Davy, who has led the hospital and the Wallowa County Health Care District for more than a decade and a half, will step down from his position on June 24.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.