JOSEPH — Just over a week remains for Wallowa County residents with projects focused on local culture to apply for a Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition (WCCTC) grant. The application deadline is Oct. 31.
According to a press release, projects eligible for a grant, which typically ranges from $250 to $1,000, must have a public component "that increases access to local culture." Only Wallowa County residents are eligible to apply.
Successful applications, according to the release, "make access to culture more available; recover and preserve historic assets and achievements; support development of artists and cultural experiences; and/or strengthen the capacity of cultural organizations in Wallowa County."
Prospective applicants can visit https://josephy.org/arts-council/cultural-trust for an application or request one by emailing WCCTCoalition@gmail.com.
