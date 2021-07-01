ENTERPRISE — A Wallowa County sheriff’s deputy was honored with an award for outstanding achievement Wednesday, June 16, when Deputy Jennifer Harmon received the “Golden Feather of Achievement Award” from the Wallowa County commissioners.
“We’ve got kind of a special thing here and this is the first time that I’ve ever been involved in an outstanding employee recognition award,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “It’s certainly well deserved.”
After listing her achievements, Nash turned it over to Commissioner Susan Roberts.
“This is the first-ever Golden Feather of Achievement Award,” she said as she handed it to Harmon, accompanied by a room full of applause. “We had our local glassblower make this and they will be rarely handed out.”
Reading from a list he’d been given, Nash said, “Jennifer Harmon is a single mother of two. She takes care of one household, 20 chickens, three ducks, one dog and two cats, from what I understand. Besides her daily work routine, she has completed Oregon State Search and Rescue Training, Oregon Child Forensic Investigation Training, Oregon Crisis Intervention Training, Oregon Police Officer Reserve Training — she’s currently working on the Field Training Officer manual — Interstate Compact Rules and Regulations Training, Federal Emergency Management Agency 100/200/700 and 800 trainings and Wilderness First Aid.”
Harmon said later those achievements were accomplished just this year.
“I’ve been pretty busy this year,” she said.
Personal recollections
Nash had his own recollections.
“Jennifer, we really appreciate all your work and I will add one little story about Jennifer,” the commissioner said. “We got some material added to the fairgrounds down here in the arena and there was a lot of rocks and debris and stuff in there and Jennifer brought a convict crew (the Wallowa County Work Crew of those on probation or sentenced to community service) down there to help get some of the foreign material out of there, and the guys worked pretty hard. I helped for just a little bit and it was a hot, hot, hot day — in the 90s, maybe pushing 100 degrees. We were kind of getting toward the end and I asked, ‘How long are these guys supposed to work out here?’ and she said, ‘As long as I tell them to.’ She commands a lot of respect; there wasn’t any flak. We really appreciate all your diligent work.”
Harmon’s background
Prior to working for the sheriff’s office, Harmon worked for the District Attorney’s Office as an office receptionist, file clerk and assistant, she said. Then, the sheriff’s office drew her attention and she’s been there six years.
“As I learned more about it, I became more interested and started shadowing people at the sheriff’s office until I decided what I wanted to do,” she said, settling on parole and probation. She’s also a reserve deputy.
In 2017, she graduated top of her class from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training Academy.
Receiving the award — and the recognition of her superiors — wasn’t expected.
“I was really surprised and really appreciative of it,” Harmon said. “It was really neat.”
She expressed her appreciation to those she works with and for.
“I really appreciate of the support of the commissioners and my supervisor, Lt. Kyle Hacker,” she said.
Roberts still has work for Harmon.
“I do have a job for Jennifer’s crew, but we’ll talk about that later,” she said.
Other business
In other matters Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Approved a request of $2,000 for the Courthouse Series and Juniper Jam for those events. The commissioners agreed the funds could be split between the two events however organizers wished.
• Appointed Dennis Sheehy to the Wallowa County Animal Damage Control District Board of Directors.
• Approved an easement for Fred Steen who wants to put a water line under Repplinger Road at Prairie Creek.
• Renewed the county’s contract with county counsel Paige Sulley.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement for the Special Transportation Fund.
• An agenda item of a letter from the Wallowa Lake Property Owners Association regarding hunting access in the South Wallowa Lake Village was withdrawn at the writer’s request. Commissioner Susan Roberts said resubmission of the letter be postponed.
