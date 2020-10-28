JOSEPH — The city of Joseph is one of 35 jurisdictions or companies fined for alleged violations of state Department of Environmental Quality standards, according to a press release Thursday, Oct. 22.
The city has been fined $2,250 for violations connected with its wastewater treatment plant.
City Administrator Larry Braden said Thursday the fine is mainly because the city, in its effort to come up with a new facilities plan, ran into issues with property acquisition and was unable to find another 20-acre parcel of land for a settling pond as required by the DEQ.
“We kind of got up against a brick wall,” Braden said. “We couldn’t find a 20-acre plot anyone would sell.”
He said the difficulty forced the city to rework its master plan for sewage treatment and thus missed a DEQ deadline, leading to the fine.
Braden said that given the DEQ’s intention to “exercise reasonable enforcement discretion” in light of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the department will likely look upon the fine as paid in-kind with the approximately $3 million the city will spend on its new sewage treatment plant. The plant is scheduled to be online in 2023.
“We’re not in violation currently,” Braden said. “We’re compliant.”
He also said that the DEQ is getting more restrictive on older treatment plants, such as Joseph’s, which is more than 20 years old. He said the new master plan for sewage treatment also will eliminate discharging treated effluent into nearby streams.
“It’s just kind of a formality,” Braden said of the fine. “It just has to do with operating within our permit. The violation is not tied to operations at all. They’re just saying we didn’t get our plan in time.”
According to the press release, the DEQ fines statewide ranged from $350 to $308,656 and totaled $855,111 in August and September. Alleged violations included illegal disposal of radioactive solid waste, improper asbestos abatement and exceeding wastewater permit limits.
Joseph was one of seven cities fined for wastewater. Fines in those cities ranged from $350 in Scappoose to $12,235 in Lafayette.
The press release stated that the DEQ recognizes that the COVID-19 outbreak may affect the ability to comply with corrective actions or pay a civil penalty, and it is thus exercising discretion when issuing civil penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.