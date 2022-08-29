Destiny Wecks

Destiny Wecks, 18, of Enterprise, entered the Ms. Stripes competition and in August 2022 is only a few weeks away from learning if she will take home $25,000, be featured in a two-page article in Star Magazine and have the opportunity to participate in a variety of country-style events around the United States.

 Sarah Anderson/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Destiny Wecks is reaching for the stars — and the stripes too.

