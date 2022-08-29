Destiny Wecks, 18, of Enterprise, entered the Ms. Stripes competition and in August 2022 is only a few weeks away from learning if she will take home $25,000, be featured in a two-page article in Star Magazine and have the opportunity to participate in a variety of country-style events around the United States.
ENTERPRISE — Destiny Wecks is reaching for the stars — and the stripes too.
The 18-year-old from Enterprise is currently in fifth place with a few weeks left to find out if she will become the next Ms. Stars and Stripes and take home $25,000. The winner will also be featured in a two-page article in Star Magazine. The competition comes with the opportunity to participate in a variety of country-style events around the United States.
Contestants advance in standing by levels, based on the number of online votes they get. The most recent round of voting ended Aug. 25 for her group. Groups are randomly selected. The number of votes a contestant receives determines whether they advance in the standings. Wecks said as long as she remains in the top 10 she will advance. Once voting ends for a group, and a contestant advances, the voting begins again. If she wins, her title will be Ms. Stars and Stripes 2022.
The contest was advertised in Cowgirl Magazine and on social media. Wecks said she saw it on social media and applied online, sometime around the Fourth of July weekend. She was not sure how many contestants there are, but since it is a national competition, there could be “at least 5,000. There were a lot,” she said.
Wecks is not new to competition. She is currently Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon and aspires to one day be Miss Rodeo America. She has been Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Honorary Chief Joseph Queen for 2020 and 2021 and a Miss Oregon High School Rodeo First Attendant.
Wecks has a profile page on the competition’s website. Under her motto section, she states that she always wants to be seen “as a person who works hard to make a difference on a large or small scale. And this difference can change people’s lives, which I hope will leave a legacy. I want to be remembered as the girl who wants change for the better.”
If she wins, Wecks said she will use the money to further her education and, again quoting from her profile page, “growing up in a very small community who has always been there for me as my support, I would like to find a way to give back to them. Where my end goal would be to have it help all people involved in my successes and life.”
She will be a first-year student in the fall at Treasure Valley Community College, taking classes in the area of agriculture business management, but looking at something more specific later on “in the ag world and career area,” she said.
Asked if there were anything she would like people to know about her experience, Wecks said it would be that she is grateful for all the support “and love the community has shown for me.”
