WALLOWA — Many of the more than 40 students, parents and local residents at the Wallowa School Board meeting Monday, March 8, were there to support a formal complaint filed by supporters of the Wallowa High School football programs.
Some expressed concerns to the board about an unnamed school administrator’s lack of respect for students and Wallowa’s rural blue-collar culture. The entire senior class presented a letter protesting parts of the school's mask policy, as well as the cancellation of this year’s senior trip due to the seniors' lack of enforcement of mask-wearing by all students in the high school. .
Parents and grandparents at the meeting read or made statements to the board about conflicts at the high school that have been present for a long time.
“Our leaders are too often distant and unapproachable,” Amy Moeller said. “Students feel targeted and bullied, and it does not stop there. Coaches, teachers and programs are being harassed and marginalized on a regular basis. This has been going on for too long and must be addressed.”
Other parents, grandparents, students and coaches made similar statements to the board, expressing concern about respect for students and the community’s culture.
Much of the concern expressed at the meeting revolves around the canceled March 5 football game between Wallowa and Elgin. Wallowa's football program has filed a formal complaint about the circumstances that led to the cancellation with the Wallowa superintendent of schools.
“As an OSAA school we are governed by the rules, schedules and policies set forth by the OSAA.” Wallowa head football coach Matt Brockamp said in a presentation to the school board at the March 5 meeting. “But prior to this, WHS student athletes were entered into out-of-state basketball tournaments. This was encouraged, enabled and facilitated by this school. Our boys drove four hours into Idaho to play Elgin (in basketball.) As a head coach, I made my concerns known to WHS about nonsanctioned, out-of-state basketball tournaments jeopardizing our opportunity to play an OSAA-sanctioned football season. Elgin went (to) distance learning on Wednesday, (March 4) and I was instructed to tell my football team … that WHS would not schedule them another home game with another team. “
Brockamp continued to express his frustration.
“I’m sick and tired of our football program and our kids being lied to,” he said at the meeting. “Assistant coach McCulloch and I have provided written documentation outlining inconsistent treatment of our program, egregious acts to our players and that is just the tip of the iceberg. … There needs to be fundamental change at Wallowa High School.”
The March 5 game with Elgin was canceled due to COVID-19, according to Wallowa athletic director Mitch Frye. The outcome of the complaint is pending and still in review. Brockamp, Jones and Wallowa School Board Chairman Woody Wolfe all declined to comment or provide the text of the complaint.
“We are addressing the community’s concerns and we have to do that within the policies we have and those policies don’t lend themselves to fast results,” Wolfe said.
The entire senior class presented a letter to the school board protesting their assigned duty of ensuring that all high school students wear masks.
The letter said, in part, “While we appreciate the work you and everyone has done to get our school to in-person learning, we are being tired of being held responsible for others. … It was the senior class responsibility to make everyone in the high school wear masks. Putting such a big load on the shoulders of a group of teenagers is concerning to each one of us.”
“As seniors,” the letter concluded, “we are trying to maneuver through mixed messages, signals and let-downs we have had from the beginning of the school year. … All we want and would like is to have something to look forward to since the rest of our senior year has been taken from us.”
The trip had been canceled because the senior class did not satisfactorily police student mask use. On Wednesday, March 7, Wallowa School District Superintendent Tammy Jones reinstated the senior trip.
It is tentatively planned as a three-day jaunt to Triple Play Family Fun Park in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The final decision on destination and COVID-19 protocols will be made as the date gets nearer, Jones said.
“I think COVID definitely has placed a lot of stress on families and the community,” Jones said. “The more we can have kids have more normality, the better off the kids are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.