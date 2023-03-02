Courthouse.jpg

The County Clerk's Office, located in the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise, is where those interested in running for public office in the May election must file by March 16, 2023.

ENTERPRISE — A variety of district elections and one ballot measure will go before voters Tuesday, May 16, in Wallowa County, the county clerk reports.

The deadline to file for any of the open seats is Thursday, March 16. Contact the County Clerk’s Office at the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise for filing forms.

