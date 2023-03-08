ENTERPRISE — Dr. Emily Sheahan, medical director of community health for Wallowa Memorial Hospital, leads weekly walks around the hospital while discussing health topics with participants.

So it was that on Wednesday, March 1, a blustery afternoon, about half a dozen folks showed up to walk for about an hour on the trail near the hospital, to walk and to talk about health with Sheahan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.