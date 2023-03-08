Participants discuss the importance of exercise and well-being with Dr. Emily Sheahan before they walk outside Wallowa Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. From left are Lisa Magill, Susy Lehr, Jennifer Medford, Dr. Emily Sheahan and Melanie McCadden.
ENTERPRISE — Dr. Emily Sheahan, medical director of community health for Wallowa Memorial Hospital, leads weekly walks around the hospital while discussing health topics with participants.
So it was that on Wednesday, March 1, a blustery afternoon, about half a dozen folks showed up to walk for about an hour on the trail near the hospital, to walk and to talk about health with Sheahan.
The program is called “Walk with a Doc” and it promotes physical activity and healthy living by encouraging doctors and other health-care professionals to lead group walks in their communities.
The program was founded in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist based in Ohio, and has since grown to include thousands of walks in over 40 states and several countries.
The concept is simple: doctors and other health care professionals meet with community members at a local park, trail or other outdoor space and lead a walk while discussing a health topic.
The walks are typically held on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. in front of the hospital in Enterprise, 601 Medical Parkway, and are free and open to the public. The goal is to make physical activity and healthy living more accessible and to help people make connections with health care professionals in their community.
“Under community health we try to work to make programs available to really focus on improving chronic medical diseases, such as focusing on high cholesterol and high blood pressure,” Sheahan said.
She said when looking at the area’s health risk assessment, stroke, diabetes and hypertension all ranked relatively high.
Her focus is really working on how medical providers can help.
“We’ve started some community classes to educate to help people make better nutrition choices, exercise choices to improve their blood pressure and stress management, sleep habits, and all of those factors that are important for health and medical reasons,” she said.
In addition to the physical health benefits of walking, the program also helps to reduce social isolation and provides a sense of community. Participants are encouraged to bring their families and friends along on the walks, and to engage in conversation with Sheahan or other health care professionals.
Sheahan is about to launch “Living Well,” a 10-week health and wellness program that will include information on making healthy food choices and incorporating exercise into daily life.
There will be an informational meeting about the program on March 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the hospital conference room. The program starts on March 22. For more information, contact the hospital at 541-426-5301.
