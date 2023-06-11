Wallowa County Health Care District Board member Nancy Crenshaw cuts the ribbon at an open house at the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital clinic in Wallowa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Watching are, from left, board member Kate Loftus, Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, board member Sue Coleman, Dr. Kelsey Allen, hospital CEO Larry Davy, Crenshaw, provider Traci Frye, provider Katie Weller, physical therapist Tyler Stucki, board member Adrian Harness, foundation board member Vearl Lewis and clinic Administrator Michelle Gardner.
Physical therapist Tyler Stucki shows Health District Board member Adrian Harguess how to use a recumbent stepper during the Thursday, June 8, 2023, open house to show the new hospital clinic to the Wallowa community.
Michelle Gardner, left, administrator of the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital clinic in Wallowa, welcomes visitors to an open house there Thursday, June 8, 2023. About 75 people showed up for the Business After Hours event co-hosted by the hospital and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
Wallowa County Health Care District Board member Nancy Crenshaw cuts the ribbon at an open house at the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital clinic in Wallowa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Watching are, from left, board member Kate Loftus, Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, board member Sue Coleman, Dr. Kelsey Allen, hospital CEO Larry Davy, Crenshaw, provider Traci Frye, provider Katie Weller, physical therapist Tyler Stucki, board member Adrian Harness, foundation board member Vearl Lewis and clinic Administrator Michelle Gardner.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Physical therapist Tyler Stucki shows Health District Board member Adrian Harguess how to use a recumbent stepper during the Thursday, June 8, 2023, open house to show the new hospital clinic to the Wallowa community.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The new Wallowa Memorial Hospital Clinic in Wallowa sits just across Highway 82 from the state Department of Forestry's Wallowa Unit.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Michelle Gardner, left, administrator of the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital clinic in Wallowa, welcomes visitors to an open house there Thursday, June 8, 2023. About 75 people showed up for the Business After Hours event co-hosted by the hospital and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, left, and Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy chat Thursday, June 8, 2023, during an open house showing the hospital's new Wallowa clinic to the community.
WALLOWA — About 75 people turned out Thursday, June 8, for a momentous event in the annals of health care for the Lower Wallowa Valley, as the doors of the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital Clinic there were declared open.
Nancy Crenshaw, a member of the Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors and a resident of Wallowa, took in hand the oversized shears to cut the ribbon officially opening the clinic. She was joined by board member Kate Loftus, Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, board member Sue Coleman, Dr. Kelsey Allen, hospital CEO Larry Davy, provider Traci Frye, provider Katie Weller, physical therapist Tyler Stucki, board member Adrian Harguess, foundation board member Vearl Lewis and clinic Administrator Michelle Gardner.
In greeting those who turned out for the event, Gardner recounted the long effort it’s taken to establish the facility.
“We finally made it,” she said. “After reaching out starting in 2017 and getting community feedback, we realized we needed to expand our services into the lower valley.”
She noted that the hospital searched for quite a while for the right facility to either renovate or a place to build anew. It finally located what had been Fox Archery across Highway 82 from the Oregon Department of Forestry Wallowa Unit — at 701 W. Highway 82.
“When, in 2021, we bought Olive Branch Pharmacy, we began the expansion,” Gardner said.
Davy said the facility, which is made up of just over 5,400 square feet, cost about $2.8 million.
The clinic was to begin seeing patients Monday, June 12. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for primary care and mental health services, as well as physical therapy.
The hospital will provide an X-ray machine so patients can access that service beginning June 26.
Gardner encouraged those present at the open house to roam the halls and see what the new clinic has to offer.
Jennifer Piper, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, which was co-hosting the Business After Hours event, encouraged others interested in a similar event to contact the chamber.
“As we celebrate the grand opening of this facility … we celebrate the expansion of health care this brings to the town of Wallowa,” Piper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.