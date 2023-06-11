WALLOWA — About 75 people turned out Thursday, June 8, for a momentous event in the annals of health care for the Lower Wallowa Valley, as the doors of the new Wallowa Memorial Hospital Clinic there were declared open.

Nancy Crenshaw, a member of the Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors and a resident of Wallowa, took in hand the oversized shears to cut the ribbon officially opening the clinic. She was joined by board member Kate Loftus, Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, board member Sue Coleman, Dr. Kelsey Allen, hospital CEO Larry Davy, provider Traci Frye, provider Katie Weller, physical therapist Tyler Stucki, board member Adrian Harguess, foundation board member Vearl Lewis and clinic Administrator Michelle Gardner.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.