Brian Rahn and daughter, Addisyn, who painted the duck decoy she holds, get ready to auction it off Friday, Feb. 18, 2023, during the Ducks Unlimited banquet and auction at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Two Greenwings — Ducks Unlimited members younger than 18 — paint worn-out duck decoys so when they dry, the kids get to take them home and keep them. The unidentified kids were working Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Ducks Unlimited's annual banquet and auction fundraiser. The banquet raised an estimated $20,000.
The Book Loft in Enterprise donated many items to create a basket for bird watchers that help identify many different birds in our area. They were up for auction Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Ducks Unlimited's annual banquet and auction fundraiser.
Dart expert John L. Sullivan sets up dart competition for adults and Greenwings on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Ducks Unlimited's annual banquet and auction fundraiser.
Duck decoys were repainted by Greenwings, under-18 members of Ducks Unlimited. The decoys were on display Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Ducks Unlimited's annual banquet and auction fundraiser.
ENTERPRISE — An estimated $20,000 was raised Saturday, Feb. 18, at the annual fundraiser Ducks Unlimited held at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
The banquet-and-auction event funds efforts to conserve and improve wildlife habitat, the overall health of the environment by recharging and purifying groundwater, moderating floods and reducing soil erosion, said Marjorie Bieraugel, of the local Ducks Unlimited chapter.
“Wetlands are North America's most productive ecosystems, providing critical habitat to more than 900 wildlife species and invaluable recreation opportunities for people to enjoy,” Bieraugel said. “DU is good for people.”
Of the 151 people who showed up for the dinner prepared by Chuckwagon Sisters, 32 of people were Greenwings — DU members younger than 18, she said.
The Greenwings participated in painting decoys and learned how to call in ducks. The kids got to keep the duck calls they used. All of the Greenwings had the opportunity to select a prize from a table of items geared to them by age, Bieraugel said.
Ducks Unlimited got its start in 1937 amid the Dust Bowl when North America's drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows, she said. A small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization to conserve habitat for the continent's waterfowl.
Ducks Unlimited is now the world's largest private, nonprofit, waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. Its goals are accomplished through partnerships with private individuals, landowners, agencies, scientific communities and other entities.
The closest Ducks Unlimited project is near La Grande: The Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area is the largest hardstem bulrush wetland remaining in Northeast Oregon.
“As one of the state’s youngest chairmen, my main focus with Wallowa County DU is to inspire our younger generation to become our future sportsmen/women and conservationists of these lands we cherish so dearly,” said Joshua Simon, the local DU chairman. “Learning from the elders and building off of that knowledge is just the beginning of advocacy for our hunting lands. Because of this, we will continue to grow, continue to advocate, and continue to be leaders in wetland conservation.”
The Wallowa County DU chapter has been holding the fundraisers since 2001. The chapter had to take a couple of years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back in force this year.
“It’s the most people we’ve had attended and the most money ever raised,” Bieraugel said.
