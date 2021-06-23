ELGIN — Independence Day weekend will not only bring in the celebration of our nation’s birth, but the official return of the Eagle Cap Excursion Train.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the train to a halt during 2020. The Friends of the Joseph Branch, who manage the train, announced in April it would be indeed returning in 2021. That first date has been set for July 3, according to a press release.
The later start date gives the organization more time to prepare for the everchanging measures from the state level and for more people to get shots against COVID-19.
“We usually launch the season with the Mother’s Day Brunch, but in order to ensure we have all of our new safety measures in place and more people are vaccinated against the virus, our first trip starts a little later than normal,” Ed Spaulding, president of the Friends, said in the press release.
This year, there will be 18 train rides, starting on that first Saturday in July and running through Saturday, Oct. 23. Most of the trips are scheduled for Saturdays, but a handful of midweek trips that run during the afternoon and evening are slated. Two train robberies are on tap, as the Gold Rush Bandits, riders on horseback who “rob” the train, will take part again.
There will be fewer passengers to allow for social distancing and a face-mask requirement for both volunteers and passengers, except for when people aboard are eating or drinking. A new ventilation system that filters the air as it circulates will also be installed.
“We believe these measures will provide passengers with the confidence they can safely enjoy the scenic train rides,” Spaulding said in the release.
There is a bonus opportunity for riders this year, though it is limited to one passenger per trip. Riders have the opportunity to reserve a ride in the cab of the engine alongside the engineers during the return trip.
“Get the unique perspective from sitting high above the track, in the engine and talk with the engineers for the entire ride back to Elgin,” the release states. “Your cab ride includes a special railroad cap, along with lunch and a seat in the passenger car during the first leg of the trip.”
This option, for those 18 or older, is by reservation only. Cost is the original price of the ticket for a regular ride, plus an additional $200 for the ride in the cab.
Ten Depot in La Grande and Chuckwagon Sisters Catering in Enterprise are providing the lunches for the train rides.
According to its website, all but one of the Saturday trips are $35 for youths age 3-16, $70 for adults, and $65 for those 60 and older. Kids under 3 ride free. A pair of longer trips on July 21 and Oct. 9 are $40, $75 and $70. The train robberies take place on July 24 and Sept. 4.
The full schedule for the summer, and a description of the trips, is available online at www.eaglecaptrainrides.com. The website is also where riders can book a spot on a trip, or they can do so by calling the Elgin Depot at 541-437-3652. Those interested in volunteering can call Peggy Weishaar at 541-786-0094, or email weishaar73@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.