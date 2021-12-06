Eagle Cap Extreme volunteer meeting Tuesday Chieftain staff Dec 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race volunteer meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Toma's Conference Room, 309 S. River St. in Enterprise. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesA century in Wallowa County: Addie Marks to turn 100Joseph woman to reign as queen of Pendleton Round-UpSeven out for Enterprise, including program's first female wrestlerThree injured in attack by large buckDeath/Service noticeOther Views: Fentanyl use on the rise in Wallowa CountyCoho salmon run shatters record as steelhead numbers flop‘The Chosen’ Christmas episode to air in EnterpriseE. Oregon lawmaker proposes $1 million for wolf-livestock compensationWeed grant deadline is Dec. 15 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.