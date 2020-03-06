The Eagles girls state tournament championships hopes came to an end after a bruising 48-36 loss to the top-ranked Crane Mustangs on Friday, March 6. The loss came in the semifinals bracket of the championships held in Baker City.
The 27-0 Mustangs came in to the battle heavily favored, but the Eagles' girls gave Crane a run for its money in the fray. For example, offensive wunderkind, Sabrina Albee, scored 20 points despite Crane's vaunted defense that often included double teaming Albee, who drew first blood in the game for the Eagles.
The game opened with a Camille Crenshaw steal with Albee firing the first shot over the bow — and into the bucket. Crane answered back, but so did the Eagles during the opening frame which saw the Stangs clinging to a 9-7 lead. The Eagles also forced several turnovers.
The second period saw more of the same as the two powerhouses squared off matching mostly bucket for bucket. The half ended with the Mustangs holding on for a 21-18 lead, again, turning over the ball to the Eagles six times. The Eagles also shot a very respectable 44% from the floor.
Coach Lance Homan's halftime pep talk led to further fire on the part of the Eagles. They steamed out in the second half and quickly tied Crane at 21 after a three-pointer by Brianna Micka. An Albee jumper put the Eagles ahead by two, 32-21 with five minutes remaining. After a minor Mustang rally, an Albee shot from behind the paint tied the game at 26. The quarter ended with the Stangs up, 30-26 and the outcome of the game in doubt.
The fourth quarter saw Crane take total command of the pace of the game. The bucket seemed to disappear for the Eagles, which Crane took advantage of and built an insurmountable lead, point by point. The Eagles battled hard, but the shots wouldn't fall and Crane's penchant for offensive and defensive rebounds and a propensity to shoot probably spelled the difference in the final score.
Old Oregon League player of the year, Sabrina Albee, let the Eagles' attack with 20 points. Brianna Micka contributed seven with a 3-for-3 performance from the field. No one else scored more than three points.
The Eagles next play an undetermined opponent tomorrow in Baker at 12:30 p.m.
