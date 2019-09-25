A week off of the gridiron didn’t find the Joseph Eagles football team losing their touch on the field of battle. Echo felt the still-sharp edges of Eagle talons as they fell to Joseph, 64-0, in yet another lop-sided Eagles victory.
According to coach, Duncan Christman, the Eagles steamrolled their way to the victory, taking a 35-0 lead into the half. The squad piled on impressive stats with 22 rushes for a total of 325 ground yards and seven touchdowns. Carson Littlepage led the way with 192 yards and five touchdowns while Juston Rogers and Hayden Hite each had a TD.
In the aerial side, quarterback Trace Collier went 4 for 5 in passing, amassing 95 yards and two touchdowns, throwing a single interception. On the receiving end, Hadley Miller snagged four receptions for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Federico Buoncompagni was 4 of 5 kicking extra points at two points each and added one extra-point reception to his total.
Defensively, Guylen Snyder led with 17 tackles while Jonah Staigle forced three fumbles, two of which the Eagles recovered. Ronny Morello forced a fumble, which the Eagles also recovered.
The victory saw the Eagles in first place in their division with a 2-0 record in both league and overall. They next play at home on Friday, Oct. 4 versus Sherman/Condon.
