The Joseph Eagles climbed another rung upward as they took down rival South Wasco County in six-man football by a 25-13 score. Wasco put up a tough fight in holding the Eagles to their lowest point total of the season.
Joseph had an unsettled start in the contest. The Redsides put together a successful drive before fumbling in the Eagle red-zone. Hadley Miller came up with the recovery. On the next drive the Eagle offense got on track with a quick drive starting with three good rushing plays before sophomore quarterback, Trace Collier, found Carson Littlepage on a short pass that turned into a 48 yard touchdown. The extra point kick was blocked leaving the score at 6-0.
The second half started with promise as Joseph kicker Federico Buoncampagni put the kickoff to the South Wasco 2-yard-line with no return. But the Redsides drove the ball more than 70 yards into Eagle territory before a series of stops by defensive stalwarts Ronny Morello and Jonah Staigle turned possession over to Joseph.
The next two drives saw Joseph go ahead 19-0. A two-play drive saw Littlepage get loose for his second touchdown. A Juston Rogers interception on the next S. Wasco possession led to another Littlepage touchdown run.
The Eagles looked in control. Littlepage’s eventual fourth touchdown of the day sealed a 25-7 lead. S. Wasco got a consolation score on the last play for the final score.
Head Coach Duncan Christman thanked everyone on the team for the great effort and for digging in and fighting for the whole game.
“We made enough mistakes that we could have lost that game, but fortunately had enough great individuals step up and make great plays to see us through,” he said. “South Wasco is a genuine team ran by a genuine coaching staff as well,” Christman said. “It’s nice to have a strong rivalry like ours that should continue for years to come.”
Littlepage led the rushing charge with 193 yards on a mere 15 touches while Rogers amassed 71 yards on 11 carries. The offense completed four of ten passes for 64 yards.
Defensively, Ronnie Morello led the battle with an amazing 10 tackles, followed by Jonah Staigle with nine and Haden Hite with seven.
The undefeated Eagles next play at home, facing Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler on Friday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
