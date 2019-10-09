The Joseph Eagles gridders continued their dominance over opponents, steamrolling Sherman/Condon by a 61-6 score. The Eagles scored on their first possession and never looked back. The score stood at 18-0 at the end of the first quarter with the squad in total command of the field.
Carson Littlepage ran like a wild man through a Condon defense that struggled to even lay a hand on him. He tallied 216 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Juston Rogers had 38 yards rushing for one touchdown.
Passing wasn’t ignored. Quarterback Trace Collier was 9 for 11 with passing for 143.5 yards and three touchdowns. Star end, Hadley Miller, caught a touchdown pass and also caught the point after touchdown as well. Littlepage and Rogers each caught a touchdown pass. Total offensive rushing yards were 265 and passing was 153.5 yards.
Defensively, Juston Rogers led the squad with 11 tackles followed by Carson Littlepage with nine and Hadley Miller with five. Guylen Snyder and Hayden Hite each brought down three. Snyder and Rogers also snagged an interception each.
An unlikely star is kicker and transfer student from Italy, Federico Buoncompagni, who wowed the crowd and opponents alike with his soccer-style kicking skills, which included a point after touchdown kick as well as a number of touchbacks on kickoffs. He also ran in a PAT for good measure.
“It was a great game,” Coach Duncan Christman said. “Pretty much everyone got to play. What I love about our team is that I can take people out and put other people in their positions, and it’s like there’s no difference at all.” He also noted he thought the game would have been closer in score had their opponents not lost seven players due to a suspension for vaping.
“The team they brought was still tough and very competitive,” Christman said.
The coach also gave credit for the victory to the drive of his players.
“It’s the players and their drive to be better than last season,” he said. They’re really working hard to make this their season and not chasing the coattails of last season. They’re definitely on their way to do that.”
The win saw the Eagles with a 3-0 league and overall record with only South Wasco County ahead in the six-man league standings. The Eagles next face their co-leaders at South Wasco County on Friday, Oct. 11.
That’s going to be a tough game,” Christman said. “It’ll be the best game we have all season.”
