ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County celebrated a historic event in January — the acquisition of the 1,791-acre East Moraine Community Forest. Now that the land is in public ownership, it’s time for members of the public to weigh in on how to manage it.
As management plans for forestry, grazing, cultural resources, habitat and recreation are being developed in accordance with requirements from the federal, state and private funders who helped purchase the property, the county would like those who use the moraine to help shape its stewardship.
There are a variety of reasons why people value the East Moraine and Wallowa Lake as a community treasure — it lies at the heart of Wallowa County’s rural identity, which is a diverse identity, and publicly managing it will have a diversity of challenges, opportunities, and responsibilities. In order to raise the approximately $6.5 million to purchase and protect the property, the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership has committed to uses and activities that will continue as part of the vision of conserving the East Moraine.
Public comments and experience will help draft a balanced management strategy for the East Moraine and will be reviewed by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership comprised of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Wallowa Resources and Wallowa Land Trust. Additionally, the Management Committee includes the Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources Program.
Since its inception in 2011, the Partnership has been dedicated to maintaining sustainable working landscapes of forests and rangeland to contribute to the local economy and rural ways of life; providing public access respectful of the landscape and its scenic beauty; and protecting open space for wildlife, recreation, and natural resources.
The county has a unique opportunity and responsibility to balance multiple landscape uses and potentially model these uses for future county projects and for other communities in the rural West. The information provided through this survey will inform the plan and paint a more comprehensive picture of how the property has been used, where management opportunities and challenges may occur and how we may address challenges with creative solutions.
To facilitate public comments, an online survey is available at https://oregon.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0IMJPceytL5gYIt until July 17. For a paper copy, contact the Board of Commissioners office at 541-426-4543.
