WALLOWA COUNTY — Containment on the Elbow Creek Fire is up to about 15%, an update from the Type 1 Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 3 working the blaze said late Monday night, July 19.
Operations Chief Eric Perkins said the northeast 40% of the fire is stable, but that efforts are being focused on the southwest portion near Grossman and Sickfoot creeks. That area continues to pose a challenge to crews working the blaze.
The latest report is that the area burned is still 16,432 acres, but an infrared mapping conducted late Monday night will bring an updated number sometime Tuesday morning.
