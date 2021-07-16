WALLOWA COUNTY — The Elbow Creek Fire, which started Thursday afternoon, July 15, in Northwestern Wallowa County, has quickly grown to an estimated 9,000 acres, and caused the evacuation of residents in the northwest end of the county, including the town of Troy and those living on Eden Bench in the Troy area.
The fire, which U.S. Forest Service officials said was first reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday, started just downstream from the confluence of Elbow Creek and the Grande Ronde River, according to David Weaver with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
It quickly took off, burning along both sides of the Grande Ronde River toward Troy, Weaver said. By 6 p.m. Thursday, it was estimated to be between 700-1,000 acres, and Weaver estimated a couple hours later it had grown to more than 2,500 acres. According to the USFS, it is burning in grass and timber, and the continuous hot and dry conditions are contributing to the growth of the blaze.
The fire is also burning in tough terrain.
"You have a very steep, deep, river canyon with very dead fine grass on one side ... and on the other side you have timber," Weaver explained.
By Thursday evening, it had moved to within about 5 miles of both Troy and Promise. Weaver said Friday morning it has moved closer to Promise, currently burning to the northwest of the tiny town. It's burning to the southwest of Troy.
The fire, Weaver said, has spread down river along the Grande Ronde, and now has been working its way up the slope on both sides of the canyon.
From its initial starting point, the fire has burned toward Elbow Creek and Grossman Creek to the west, and toward Wildcat Creek to the east. South, it is making its way toward Sickfoot Road, where Weaver said crews are in place. And to the north it has spread toward Cabin Creek.
Weaver said on both the north and south sides, crews are in place to conduct structure protection.
Weaver said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
He said the situation is "All hands on deck. We got everybody we can possibly gather."
That includes, he said, firefighters from the Forest Service, from Joseph, Wallowa and Enterprise fire departments, ODF fighters from Wallowa, La Grande, Baker and Pendleton, and even local landowners.
The USFS said Friday afternoon that a Type 3 Northeast Oregon Interagency Management Team is now staffing the fire. The Type 3 team likely will transition to a Type 1 team Saturday.
A helibase, he said, is being established in Flora. Fire camp is being set up in Wallowa, with a spike camp in Promise.
Evacuation notices
Level 3 "Get Out" evacuation notices were initially given by the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office for Eden Bench, then for Troy, and now include Wildcat Road, Powwatka Road, and the 500/501 Road up to the 763 Road. Those notices, as of Friday morning, were still in place.
Roy Flat and the 603 Road are at a Level 1 "Get Ready" notice.
Watching the fire nervously from the Flora-Troy Road about 5 miles from Troy, Travis Beach heeded the warnings Thursday to be prepared to evacuate.
“We’re ready to go. We’re nervous,” he said. “We have our stuff packed and ready to go.”
He was there talking with friends Donald and Kathy Casper, who with their son drove pickups from Wallowa to help.
“We came out to lend a hand to our friends,” Kathy Casper said. “We have several friends here in Flora that might need their equipment moved. They didn’t have enough people to move their equipment so we were coming out to help.”
Jim Henson, who was watching a little farther up the road, also was ready to go.
“We’re as packed as we can be. Put valuables in a go bag and park the equipment in a fallow field that’s been plowed. There’s the house and outbuildings, the hay and crops in the fields we can’t do much about.”
“Unfortunately, for our friends and clients in Troy and on Eden Bench, it doesn’t look so promising,” Kathy Casper said. “Travis has a beautiful home down the hill.”
Area residents had their ideas as to the cause of the blaze.
“From what they’re saying it was a sleeper from the lightning storm a week ago that just smoldered and then took off, or it’s man-caused,” Beach said. “I can’t speculate.”
Henson agreed the sleeper was possible, but had other ideas.
“It’s probably a man-caused fire,” he said. “I don’t know what else it could be. It’s right there on the river.”
As for whether the blaze will reach his property, Henson said, “It’s 50-50. It is what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.